French authorities rescue 94 people attempting to cross the Channel after small boat breaks apart
French authorities have rescued 94 people attempting to cross the Channel after the boat they were in was ripped apart.
Multiple small boats were seen making the journey across the Channel on Thursday morning, French authorities said.
At 9.20am, it was reported that one of the boats had broken apart four nautical miles off the French coast, with the 94 occupants being thrown into the water.
A number of vessels were involved in the rescue operation, including an aircraft dispatched from the UK and the French rescue boat The Minck.
Three of those rescued were suffering from hypothermia, according to the maritime prefecture.
It comes amid a lull in small boat crossings to the UK, with the most recent date on which people arrived in the country being October 22, according to the latest Home Office data.
Bad weather is likely to have played a role in stopping migrants from attempting to reach the English coast.
"On the morning of Thursday November 6, multiple departures of migrant boats were reported to the Gris-Nez Regional Operational Surveillance and Rescue Centre (Cross).
“At 9.20am, one of the boats, located approximately four nautical miles off Dunkirk, broke apart and all its occupants fell into the water.
“Cross Gris-Nez immediately broadcast a mayday relay message.
“The Minck quickly made contact with the vessel and was joined by a boat from the VB Abeille Normandie, the SNS 276 Notre-Dame des Flandres from the SNSM station in Gravelines (59), and the ESMP 04 of the Maritime Gendarmerie based in Dunkirk.
“The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Center in Dover immediately offered the assistance of a British aircraft, which was integrated into the search and rescue operation deployed in the area by Cross.
“Simultaneously, Cross tasked the French Navy’s Dauphin helicopter based in Le Touquet with the search and rescue operation.
“The Minck, assisted by other resources on site, rescued all those in the water and brought them on board for medical care.
“Ninety-four people were rescued, including three suffering from hypothermia.
“The survivors were then disembarked in Dunkirk for care by state services on land.”
Up to November 4, 36,954 people have made the crossing so far this year – an 18% increase on this point in 2024 and 38% on 2023, but 7% less than 2022.