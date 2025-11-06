Migrants are assisted by French authorities in Dunkirk, having been rescued after their small boat collapsed as they attempted to cross the Channel from France. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

By Henry Moore

French authorities have rescued 94 people attempting to cross the Channel after the boat they were in was ripped apart.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Multiple small boats were seen making the journey across the Channel on Thursday morning, French authorities said. At 9.20am, it was reported that one of the boats had broken apart four nautical miles off the French coast, with the 94 occupants being thrown into the water. A number of vessels were involved in the rescue operation, including an aircraft dispatched from the UK and the French rescue boat The Minck. Read more: Migrant who re-entered UK on small boat after ‘one in, one out’ removal to France deported again

At 9.20am, it was reported that one of the boats had broken apart four nautical miles off the French coast, with the 94 occupants being thrown into the water. Picture: Alamy

Three of those rescued were suffering from hypothermia, according to the maritime prefecture. It comes amid a lull in small boat crossings to the UK, with the most recent date on which people arrived in the country being October 22, according to the latest Home Office data. Bad weather is likely to have played a role in stopping migrants from attempting to reach the English coast.

Ninety-four people were rescued, including three suffering from hypothermia. Picture: Alamy