Tourism office set on fire as French riot police clash with cost of living protesters with 270 arrested
Some 272 people had been arrested by mid-afternoon on Saturday
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Hundreds of protesters taking to the streets across France have been arrested as they clashed with riot police over the cost of living and school conditions.
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A tourism office in Lyon was set on fire while a town hall in Marseilles was sacked amid the most violent protests of the year so far, almost a month after student riots erupted in Paris on September 17.
Some 272 people had been arrested by mid-afternoon on Saturday as Yellow Vest activists joined student demonstrators for the first time, including in Paris, Marseille, Rennes and Toulouse, according to the interior ministry.
At least 32,800 people were already involved in 140 demonstrations as police fired tear gas and clashed with protesters.
"Such actions include attempted looting, confrontations with law enforcement, the setting of fires to street furniture and the targeting of seats of power and media outlets," a spokespersons for the interior ministry said, blaming the unrest on what it described as the "ultra-left".
Read more: Two injured, including headteacher, after pupil opens fire at secondary school in France
Read more: Tear gas and water cannons deployed as French police clash with students on new day of Paris school protests
The student protests started last month at high schools in Paris' poor northern suburbs, where anger over teacher shortages and shabby facilities evolved into a broader movement focused on inequality, public spending and living standards.
A large police presence was visible in central Paris, especially near landmarks such as the Champs-Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe, which were excluded from the routes of two authorised demonstrations.
Protesters in high-visibility vests blocked streets, recalling the Yellow Vest movement that marked President Emmanuel Macron's previous term in office.
In Marseille, the mayor said the town hall had been vandalised and that additional police were being sent to the city following talks with the prime minister and interior minister.
About 100 people walked towards the start of the protests shouting "All cops are bastards", according to a Reuters witness.
Police tactics during the protests have drawn criticism following a series of injuries among demonstrators, including a teenager who lost a hand after picking up a stun grenade.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said more than 900 police officers had also been injured in previous protests.
The police watchdog is investigating at least two dozen allegations of police violence.
France suspended the use of stun grenades during the student demonstrations, but Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said they could be used on Saturday.