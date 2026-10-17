Hundreds of protesters taking to the streets across France have been arrested as they clashed with riot police over the cost of living and school conditions.

A tourism office in Lyon was set on fire while a town hall in Marseilles was sacked amid the most violent protests of the year so far, almost a month after student riots erupted in Paris on September 17.

Some 272 people had been arrested by mid-afternoon on Saturday as Yellow Vest activists joined student demonstrators for the first time, including in Paris, Marseille, Rennes and Toulouse, according to the interior ministry.

At least 32,800 people were already involved in 140 demonstrations as police fired tear gas and clashed with protesters.

"Such actions include attempted looting, confrontations with law enforcement, the setting of fires to street furniture and the targeting of seats of power and media outlets," a spokespersons for the interior ministry said, blaming the unrest on what it described as the "ultra-left".

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