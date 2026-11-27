One woman said she was exposed to tear gas while walking her dog, and lost her baby after seven months of pregnancy.

It is feared that thousands of women and girls may have suffered immediate and lasting damage to their reproductive health from being heavily exposed to the substance. Picture: Reza/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Thousands of women and girls have reported bleeding and miscarriages after being exposed to tear gas during the recent riots in France.

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Of these, 94% reported gynaecological symptoms, ranging from bleeding to “debilitating cramps” and even miscarriages. Some reported pain so intense that they were unable to walk or go to work, and others reported bleeding for weeks. Two affected said they had been hospitalised with anaemia after heavy blood loss. Others complained of bleeding despite no longer menstruating, such as those who had gone through menopause, were taking hormonal contraceptives, or had been undergoing testosterone treatment. Of the 47 pregnant respondents who said they had been exposed to tear gas, 15 reported losing their pregnancies. Seventeen reported contractions, pain or bleeding, and two said they had sought emergency gynaecological care.