French riot police tear gas feared to have caused bleeding and miscarriages in thousands of girls
One woman said she was exposed to tear gas while walking her dog, and lost her baby after seven months of pregnancy.
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Thousands of women and girls have reported bleeding and miscarriages after being exposed to tear gas during the recent riots in France.
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Around 22,000 tear gas grenades were fired at protesters by French Police on October 17th at the peak of the protests – approximately two grenades every three seconds across ten hours.
It is now feared that thousands of women and girls may have suffered immediate and lasting damage to their reproductive health from being heavily exposed to the substance.
Lacrymos de Sang, a feminist collective, has set about gathering the testimonies of over 9,200 women and girls, including secondary school students, who claim to have been exposed to tear gas.
Read more: Police fire tear gas at protesters in France as country gears up for 'largest' day of protests in years
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Of these, 94% reported gynaecological symptoms, ranging from bleeding to “debilitating cramps” and even miscarriages.
Some reported pain so intense that they were unable to walk or go to work, and others reported bleeding for weeks.
Two affected said they had been hospitalised with anaemia after heavy blood loss.
Others complained of bleeding despite no longer menstruating, such as those who had gone through menopause, were taking hormonal contraceptives, or had been undergoing testosterone treatment.
Of the 47 pregnant respondents who said they had been exposed to tear gas, 15 reported losing their pregnancies.
Seventeen reported contractions, pain or bleeding, and two said they had sought emergency gynaecological care.
One woman said she was exposed to tear gas while walking her dog.
She said the gas was on her face for several minutes, and she was left vomiting violently and bleeding heavily.
“I felt as though I was urinating. I lost my baby after seven months of pregnancy,” she said.
The research on the link between tear gas exposure and women’s health is limited, and most of the research has been conducted in military settings on male subjects.
However, reports of women’s periods being affected emerged after the Hong Kong protests in 2019, the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, as well as Gaza and immigration protests in 2024 and 2025.