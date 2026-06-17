French riot police are now operating on the country’s northern beaches under a deal aimed at deterring small boat crossings, the Prime Minister has announced.

At the G7 summit in Evian, Sir Keir Starmer said the new unit had been deployed as part of a “landmark” deal with France that stopped almost half of all attempted crossings in May.

The deal, agreed in April, has seen 50 officers from the Compagnie Republicaine de Securite (CRS), France’s main anti-riot unit, sent to the Channel coast.

They have reinforced the existing detachment of 75 specialist officers from the Compagnie de Marche established last year.

The Prime Minister said: “These elite units are just one element of the landmark deal between our countries that is taking our collaboration to the next level.

“Operations like this meant that almost half of all attempted crossings were halted by the French last month – so we’re boosting them further to continue to drive down crossings.”

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