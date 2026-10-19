The reseller was forced to remove suspicious listings, including perfumes, designer handbags, makeup and even Pokémon cards, after a weekend of riots saw shops ransacked.

Vinted says it has taken down listings of items believed to have been stolen from shops over the weekend during the riots in France. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Vinted says it has taken down listings of items believed to have been stolen from shops over the weekend during the riots in France.

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The reseller was forced to remove suspicious listings, including perfumes, designer handbags, makeup and even Pokémon cards, after a weekend of riots saw shops ransacked. Social media screenshots show luxury items, such as bags of Sephora cosmetics, being listed for as little as €10. The online marketplace said it has "taken immediate action to identify and remove listings linked to looting". The looting was reported across Paris, Marseille and Lille, which led to the arrests of at least 1,200 people. Over 2,000 businesses were directly affected by the weekend's unrest, according to the head of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI). Read more: Curfews imposed in cities across France as government admits police 'lost control' Read more: Keep Calm and Carry On: Parisians drink on as France burns and more than 2,400 people arrested over riots

Earlier on Monday, curfews were imposed in cities across France after a weekend of rioting was met with government backlash. A curfew has been issued by authorities in the northern city of Lille from 6 pm GMT on Monday until 4 am GMT on Tuesday, following a weekend of riots, according to Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office. The two-day curfew also applies to the cities of Douai, Wattignies and Denain in northern France. The French Prime Minister previously called for partial curfews across the country in a bid to curb the violent riots and looting. Student protests have spiralled into riots about the cost of living in the country, with repeated violent clashes between police and protesters that led to the arrest of nearly 1,800 people on Saturday.

A protester waving a French national flag during protests against the "high cost of living", in Marseille, southern France. Picture: Thibaud MORITZ / AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has asked some local municipalities to impose partial curfews to curb the violent protests. Mr Lecornu said he was "fully resolved to restoring public order" and that if declaring a state of emergency was deemed necessary "we could do so", but added that at this stage partial curfews seemed "more appropriate". He did not say which cities would impose partial curfews nor what form they would take, although he excluded imposing a full curfew on the whole of Paris. "These curfews must be local and partial. It is out of the question to put all of Paris under curfew," he said. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said there were no plans to cancel Tuesday evening's Paris Saint Germain versus Barcelona soccer match.

Protesters and police forces clash relentlessly in Place de la République on October 17. . Picture: LE PICTORIUM/Alamy

Marseille has imposed a ban on public gatherings and demonstrations for most of Monday from midday until 8pm local time. Alice de Brito, vice president of the National Union of Students of France, has told Steve Holden on LBC News that largely peaceful protests in France have been 'a bit hijacked' by rioters. "I think it's going to be a really, really long time," she said, "It's not going to stop anytime soon."

A local resident crosses the street with his broom on Rue Yves Toudic in central Paris. Picture: KIRAN RIDLEY/Getty

Mr Lecornu assembled ministers for a crisis meeting this morning. President Emmanuel Macron said the meeting would "mobilise support for all who are going through difficult times". Macron declined Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's offer to resign after the widespread rioting to keep a chain of command within the police and security forces. Meanwhile, the President is set to land in Kuwait this morning for a state visit. In an address to the nation yesterday, he said France is feeling “anger and shame” after what he called “incredible violence” in cities across the country.

A view of the Place de la Republique, with its statue and a squad of riot police facing off against protesters amidst clouds of tear gas during a Yellow Vests demonstration. Picture: DJOUDI HAMANI/Getty

He insisted there was “nothing that justifies” the riots, looting and damage, and said those responsible “will answer for what they have done”. But Macron said legitimate demonstrators must not be confused with people who turned violent. He acknowledged public concern over the cost of living and fuel prices, as well as worries among young people about their schools, universities and futures. He warned that many young people feel there is “no desirable future” ahead. In response, Macron said the government will listen and respond with “concrete answers”, pointing to an education consultation which has already received more than 100,000 contributions. France’s Prime Minister will also chair crisis talks tomorrow, aimed at mobilising support for those facing difficult times, the president confirmed.

Macron added prosecutors had been asked to take the firmest possible action, with an investigation promised “as quickly as possible”. It comes after France's interior ministry confirmed almost 2,000 people had been arrested amid the country's worst riots in years which saw protesters clash with riot police and multiple civic buildings set ablaze. Interior minister Nunez said investigations were underway "to identify the perpetrators of these acts so that they may be held accountable before the courts". On Sunday afternoon, Donald Trump waded into the upheaval, blaming the disruption on immigration - despite protesters criticising the soaring cost of living and the condition of schools. "France is Burning!" the US President wrote on his Truth Social. "The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your borders and take control before it is too late!"

A woman watches French President Emmanuel Macron addressing the French people last night. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Meanwhile, Macron has sought to blame the upheaval on “ultra-left” groups, which broke out six months before French voters head to the polls to elect a new President. It comes after Macron, 48, and his wife Brigitte, 78, were criticised for appearing oblivious to the scenes of chaos unfolding after the pair were spotted enjoying a Celine Dion gig on Friday as riots erupted across France. One furious demonstrator likened the couple to Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI, the French king and his wife who were executed in the 1789 revolution. Lina Bernard, an organiser of a protest rally in Paris, said: "They appear to think that there is no problem with anything."

French riot police run amid clashes with protesters in Paris. Picture: REUTERS

A historic clock tower in the city of Limoges collapsed after it was set alight, while a tourism office in Lyon was set on fire and a town hall in Marseilles was sacked amid the most violent protests of the year so far, almost a month after student riots erupted in Paris on September 17. Some 1,800 people had been arrested by Sunday midday, with hundreds of police officers injured. In Paris, there were 855 arrests, according to an updated tally this morning. It comes after 550,000 people, including Yellow Vest activists, joined student demonstrators in Paris, Marseille, Rennes and Toulouse, according to the interior ministry.

A clock tower spire collapsed in the French city of Limoges. Picture: PASCAL LACHENAUD/Getty

At least 500,000 people were understood to have taken to the streets as police fired tear gas and clashed with protesters. LBC's France correspondent Peter Allen said there was "lots of anger" after Macron attended the pop concert on Friday night as the riots started. He described scenes across the country as "non-stop disorder" with "thousands of youngsters smashing into shops, setting fire to things, attacking the police. Absolutely non-stop." "It was only about 2 hours ago that it was finally quelled," he told Matthew Wright on Sunday morning. "This was replicated across the country. Incredible scenes down in Marseille of the police coming under attack. Limoges, this beautiful old town hall which doesn't exist anymore, was burnt to the ground. Lyon, the main tourist office was burnt to the ground. "It really is an incredible situation, and many said that the police lost control for large parts of the night as well, which is a huge concern."

Protesters attack a tourism office in Lyon during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Lyon, France, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Protesters stand next to a burning car amid clashes during a demonstration at the Place de la Republique in Paris. Picture: Reuters

Amina Kalache, who joined demonstrators on the streets, said there had been “not only violence” but also peaceful protest over social inequality and the school system. She added she was “surprised” by what she viewed as a heavy-handed police response. The student protests started last month at high schools in Paris' poor northern suburbs, where anger over teacher shortages and shabby facilities evolved into a broader movement focused on inequality, public spending and living standards.

Police clash with youth demonstrators in central Milan as cost-of-living protest escalates. Picture: Anadolu/Getty