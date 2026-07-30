Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance following the viral social media stunt

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien pleaded guilty to a public nuisance charge in Singapore for the straw-licking stunt. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A Singaporean court has fined a French student £348 for licking a straw from an orange juice vending machine, before putting it back into its dispenser.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The vending machine company, iJooz, confirmed it had replaced all 500 of the machines following the teenager’s stunt. The charge of public nuisance in Singapore carries a fine of up to S$2,000, three months in jail, or both. A fine was sought for Maximilien by both the prosecution and the defence. The teen’s defence said he was "truly sorry for having caused all this trouble and he realises that what appeared to him at that time as something perhaps playful has turned out to be something very consequential," according to The Straits Times.

The charge of public nuisance in Singapore carries a fine of up to S$2,000, three months in jail, or both. Picture: Getty