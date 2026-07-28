The MP declared it an act of 'attempted intimidation' after he posted footage of the incident to social media

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp - as he accused a French warship of firing on him in the Channel. Picture: Chris Philp

By Danielle de Wolfe

Conservative MP Chris Philp has accused a French warship of opening fire during a day of filming in the Channel.

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The incident, which took place on Tuesday morning near Cap Grinez, came after the MP for Croydon South embarked on a filming operation to "monitor illegal migrant crossings". The MP has now accused the French Navy of "attempted intimidation" after uploading the footage to social media. Describing the interaction between the British and French vessels, Mr Philp revealed the Navy ship "approached" his boat before it "fired 17 live rounds behind us". Posting the clip to X, Mr Philp wrote: "On the channel today monitoring illegal migrant crossings … as I was being interviewed by the BBC just now a French warship approached close and fired 17 live rounds behind us. Read more: Top Gear star Richard Hammond is fined £999 for speeding in his Porsche and Bentley Read more: Man jailed after attacking two police officers with substance causing temporary blindness and breathing difficulties

On the channel today monitoring illegal migrant crossings … as I was being interviewed by the BBC just now a French warship approached close and fired 17 live rounds behind us. There was no notice or training exercise in place. Felt like warning shots or attempted intimidation pic.twitter.com/tuDv4DOnFO — Chris Philp MP (@CPhilpOfficial) July 28, 2026

He added: "There was no notice or training exercise in place. Felt like warning shots or attempted intimidation." The incident happened while the vessels were around 300-metres apart, with Mr Philp revealing that the "boat’s skipper has never seen anything like this before". "There was no notice in place about live firing exercises. There was no warning over the radio or anything else,” he explained. It comes as Home Office data shows 13 small boats arrived in the UK between 20th and 26th July. Those small boats were carrying 881 migrants across the Channel, according to the latest figures. According to The Times, who was with Mr Philp on the boat at the time of the incident, a French Navy officer fired 17 shots from a handgun as he stood on the ship's stern.

Mr Philp was around 300m from the French Navy vessel at the time. Picture: Alamy