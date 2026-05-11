The woman was repatriated alongside five other French passengers following the Hantavirus outbreak aboard the vessel

Ambulances carrying patients evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection leave the Bourget airport, north of Paris on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A French woman who fell ill aboard her repatriation flight after being evacuated from the rat virus cruise ship is now in a 'serious condition' in hospital after her condition deteriorated overnight.

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French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Sunday that the woman was among five French passengers on board the ship, with four having already tested negative. However, in an update released by the French government, it's now been revealed that the woman's condition "unfortunately worsened overnight" after "tests came back positive". More than 90 of the passengers and crew of the Hondius were sent home on Sunday following the outbreak, with the remaining 24 guests aboard the ship set ​to be evacuated on Monday afternoon. French authorities confirmed they have traced 22 contacts of those on board. Read more: Is this the source of deadly rat virus outbreak? Couple 'contracted hantavirus' at Argentine waste site Read more: What is hantavirus? The mysterious disease linked to the virus-hit cruise ship "What is key, is to act at the start and break the virus transmission chains," Ms Rist said on Sunday following the five French nationals' repatriation. It comes as twenty Britons from a cruise ship hit by deadly hantavirus continue to isolate at a UK hospital following their evacuation, amid suggestions the group could return home to isolate as early as tomorrow.

The World Health Organisation has recommended, but not mandated, a 42-day quarantine for passengers once they have returned home alongside “active follow-up”, including daily checks for symptoms such as fever. Around 150 passengers and crew have begun flying back from Spain’s Canary Islands on military and government aircraft, with 22 British passengers arriving in Merseyside on Sunday. The isolation period can be carried out either at a staffed facility or at home. Yet, some health experts are concerned people may not strictly isolate for six weeks, with the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying his organisation does not "force" its guidance.

Denis Robin, Director-General of the Ile-de-France Regional Health Agency, arrives at the Hotel de Matignon for a briefing on the hantavirus situation, in Paris. Picture: Alamy

Recent hours have seen the captain praise the “patience and kindness” of those on board after recording a video message from the bridge. All 20 British nationals from the MV Hondius, together with a German who is a UK resident, and a Japanese passenger, were taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral on Sunday after the ship docked in Tenerife. Arrowe Park will house the group for three days in total before they are sent home to continue isolating for a further 42 days. If people cannot go home, they will be placed in other accommodation to see out the isolation period. The captain of the MV Hondius, Jan Dobrogowski, praised the crew and passengers for the way they have managed on board.In a video message, he said: “I’ve decided to take this time to thank every single guest and crew member on board here, as well as our colleagues back home. "The past few weeks have been extremely challenging to us all. “What touched me the most, what moved me the most, was your patience, your discipline, and also (the) kindness that you showed to each other throughout.” He continued: “I’ve witnessed your caring, your unity and quiet strength amongst everybody on board, guests and crew alike, and I must commend my crew for their courage and the selfless resolve they showed time and again in the most difficult moments. “I cannot imagine sailing through these circumstances with a better group of people, guests and crew alike. "Most importantly, our thoughts are with the ones that are no longer with us," he added.

French authorities have traced 22 contacts of those on board. Picture: Alamy