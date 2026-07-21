The forecast of continued hot weather comes as millions are placed under a hosepipe ban.

Sunbathers relaxing on the beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Brits can expect another wave of hot weather as heatwave conditions are expected to return at the beginning of August.

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NetWeather weather maps have turned bright red to show the high temperatures the UK will experience, and the Met Office has said conditions could turn “very warm again by the start of August”. Temperatures are expected to climb at the end of July, with a forecast of up to 37C in some areas on Friday, July 31, according to NetWeather. The Met Office's long-range forecast has said temperatures will be near or above normal, warmest in the south, and perhaps becoming very warm again by the start of August. It is likely that if temperatures do reach these above-normal levels, further heat warnings could be issued and disruption could be felt across the UK. Read more: World Cup and heat ‘distract home buyers as average price tag falls by £3,832’ Read more: Hosepipe ban extended to more than two million people in four counties amid ongoing hot weather

Dry parched grass on Wimbledon Common from the prolonged summer heatwave. Picture: Alamy

Higher pressure is considered generally more likely than lower pressure through August, the Met Office has said. This means settled and dry weather will likely prevail, especially across the south. While some rain is still likely at times, especially across northern parts, many areas may see mainly dry weather for much of the first weeks of August. Temperatures will very likely remain above normal, with potential for further hot spells, particularly in the south. The forecast of continued hot weather comes as millions are placed under a hosepipe ban.

The forecast of continued hot weather comes as millions are placed under a hosepipe ban. Picture: PA