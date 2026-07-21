Fresh heatwave to sweep UK as 37C temperatures forecast for August
The forecast of continued hot weather comes as millions are placed under a hosepipe ban.
Brits can expect another wave of hot weather as heatwave conditions are expected to return at the beginning of August.
Listen to this article
NetWeather weather maps have turned bright red to show the high temperatures the UK will experience, and the Met Office has said conditions could turn “very warm again by the start of August”.
Temperatures are expected to climb at the end of July, with a forecast of up to 37C in some areas on Friday, July 31, according to NetWeather.
The Met Office's long-range forecast has said temperatures will be near or above normal, warmest in the south, and perhaps becoming very warm again by the start of August.
It is likely that if temperatures do reach these above-normal levels, further heat warnings could be issued and disruption could be felt across the UK.
Read more: World Cup and heat ‘distract home buyers as average price tag falls by £3,832’
Read more: Hosepipe ban extended to more than two million people in four counties amid ongoing hot weather
Higher pressure is considered generally more likely than lower pressure through August, the Met Office has said.
This means settled and dry weather will likely prevail, especially across the south.
While some rain is still likely at times, especially across northern parts, many areas may see mainly dry weather for much of the first weeks of August.
Temperatures will very likely remain above normal, with potential for further hot spells, particularly in the south.
The forecast of continued hot weather comes as millions are placed under a hosepipe ban.
South East Water said yesterday 2.4 million customers will be affected by temporary restrictions in Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire from Saturday.
But the firm is asking customers to cut back water use straight away, telling them not to use hosepipes for their gardens, cars, patios, boats or swimming pools.
The ban had been in place just for its customers in Kent.
The firm said it has seen a “decline in river levels” and needs to “protect some groundwater sources” after lower-than-average rainfall, hot weather and high demand for water.
It comes as south-east England has seen the longest unbroken spell of no recorded rainfall for more than 30 years, Met Office figures suggest.
An average of zero rainfall has been measured across the organisation’s weather stations in the region for 17 days in a row, from July 2 to July 18, according to the latest available data.
This is the longest unbroken run of days with no rain for south-east England since a 17-day period in March-April 1995.
Data for July 19 has yet to be published, but could show the rain-free spell extending for even longer.
Douglas Whitfield, water supply director at South East Water, said: “Our absolute priority has to be making sure there is always enough water for everyone’s essential daily needs: drinking, cooking and hygiene.
“To safeguard our shared resource and help prevent any homes from facing a sudden loss of water, we sadly need to ask our communities to not use their hosepipes immediately.
“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this causes, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone helping us protect water supplies in Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire.”