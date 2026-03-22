Benjamin Netanyahu said it had been a “very difficult evening” for Israel

Emergency workers gather in the early hours of March 22, 2026 at the site of an Iranian missile strike hours earlier in Arad, Israel. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

At least 88 people have been wounded after an Iranian missile struck Arad on Saturday, hours after Iranian ballistic missile evaded Israeli air defences and hit the city of Dimona – close to Israel’s main nuclear site.

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Ten people have been left in serious condition, including a five-year-old girl, according to emergency services. The local fire service added there was “extensive damage”, with three buildings affected and a blaze engulfing one of them. Benjamin Netanyahu said it had been a “very difficult evening” for Israel, adding that Tel Aviv was “determined to continue” striking their enemies “on all fronts”. The attack on Arad came after an Iranian ballistic missile evaded Israeli air defences on Saturday and hit the desert city of Dimona, close to the country’s main nuclear facility. Read more: Hundreds march through London in condemnation of America and Israel's attacks on Iran Read more: No change in UK position after Diego Garcia attack, Yvette Cooper insists - as she denies being dragged into Iran war

Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept the projectiles. Picture: Getty

Following the strikes, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf said on X: “It appears that the time has come to implement the next pre-planned strategies. "If Israel is unable to intercept missiles in the heavily protected Dimona area, it is, operationally, a sign of entering a new phase of the conflict. Israel’s skies are defenceless." The strike follows an attack in the nearby city of Dimona hours earlier, where at least 47 people were wounded. Firefighters said that in “both Dimona and Arad, interceptors were launched that failed to hit the threats, resulting in two direct hits by ballistic missiles with warheads weighing hundreds of kilograms”. The Israeli military said it would investigate the issue related to the air defence system.

Dozens of Israelis injured in Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel. Picture: Getty