The latest tranche of files shows that queries were raised over possible conflicts of interest linked to Mandelson's investments and holdings

Lord Peter Mandelson leaves his home in London to walk his dog shortly after police searched the home of the former UK ambassador to the US. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The latest tranche of Mandelson files have been released by the government, with documents showing Foreign Office officials defending the former US ambassador's vetting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Internal emails, released on Thursday, show that Foreign Office officials saw the vetting process as something that is not be intended as a “retrospective on someone’s whole life”. It comes after the disgraced peer was fired from the prestigious Washington role last September, with further details emerging of his close links to late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The latest batch of documents, released by No10, show internal communications linked to the former US ambassador's vetting, alongside details suggesting Lord Peter Mandelson sought to weigh in on then-Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s reshuffle last year. Those messages were sent shortly before he was sacked as US ambassador, the latest tranche of files show. Read more: Ex-top civil servant Olly Robbins wins 'six-figure' settlement following sacking over Mandelson vetting Read more: Defence Secretary left stumped by Nick Ferrari over ‘Dad’s Army’ call-up age limit as military chiefs contact thousands of veterans

Lord Peter Mandelson leaves his home in London to walk his dog after the Government published more documents on his appointment as US ambassador. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

On September 11 last year, chief property & security officer Ian Collard told Number 10’s private secretary for foreign affairs Alisa Terry: “I would note that the vetting system predominantly looks at one’s close contacts of recent years. “It is not intended (in all areas of review at least) as a retrospective on someone’s whole life. “I assume UKSV could explain this better, if required.” The scandal played a significant role in the eventual resignation of Sir Keir, with questions raised about how much the then-premier knew about their ties when he made the appointment. In addition, further queries linked to Mandelson's vetting were raised. The Government on Thursday released the latest batch of documents, including emails between officials and Lord Mandelson and other communications. In a short exchange of WhatsApp messages on September 5 2025, Lord Mandelson told Sir Keir’s chief of staff at the time, Morgan McSweeney, to “solve your Darren issue” – apparently referring to Darren Jones, in the reshuffle triggered by Angela Rayner’s resignation. Lord Mandelson wrote: “Are you taking Peter Kyle away… ? ”In a second message, he said: “You should solve your Darren issue and put him at DSIT (Department for Science, Innovation and Technology).”

Prime Minister KEIR STARMER leaves 10 Downing Street to make a statement on his visit to China as his government comes under pressure over former Washington ambassador Peter Mandelson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Around 45 minutes later, he asked where Mr McSweeney was and added: “I am in upstairs meeting room”. Much later in the evening, Mr McSweeney replied: “I think we seized that day quite well.” Lord Peter Mandelson is also seen to vent his frustration that Global Counsel members would not purchase his part of the consultancy firm amid concerns about conflicts of interest. Newly-released documents from the Government detail how the then-US ambassador was under pressure as part of the vetting process to distance himself from the company he helped found. Global Counsel advised high-profile clients including Chinese-owned TikTok, US tech firm Palantir and pharmaceutical firm GSK.

Top civil servant Olly Robbins was forced to leave his job following revelations that the Foreign Office overruled the security vetting failure of Peter Mandelson prior to him becoming the US ambassador. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy