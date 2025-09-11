An LBC investigation has revealed several migrants have not been asked about how they arrived in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Andy Hughes and Connor Hand

The government is facing a fresh wave of pressure over its promise to "smash the gangs" after an LBC investigation found asylum seekers were not questioned on arrival about the criminals who organised their journeys across the Channel.

Record numbers of migrants continue to cross the Channel in small boats in one of the biggest crises Britain faces. Latest Home Office figures show 674 migrants made the journey in nine boats arriving in the UK on Tuesday, bringing the provisional total for the year so far to 30,838. But as pressure grows on the government to "stop the boats", LBC can reveal that Border Force is seemingly struggling to properly investigate the criminals smuggling them in. LBC's Crime Correspondent Andy Hughes spoke to eight asylum seekers in Dover, seven of whom said they were never asked about the method they used to enter the country. One migrant admitted to handing as much as £5,000 to the people smuggler that brought him across the Channel, but said Border Force officials never asked as they “don’t care”. “They just send you somewhere to get help and stuff like that. They don’t ask you who sent you, who paid for it, how did you get here?,” he said. Read more: Channel crossings reach 30,000 this year in record time as new Home Secretary slams 'vile' smugglers Read more: UK 'ready' to deport 100 migrants 'within weeks' to tackle small-boats crisis

Aram Rawf, a former Labour councillor who now works for a charity that helps Asylum Seekers, confirmed that many of the migrants he deals with were also never asked about people smugglers. He said: “If they haven't asked the question who is put them on a boat, even that question, how they going to go after the smuggler where they actually haven't asked about it?” Mr Rawf added this is a win for smugglers, saying it is “just a joke” that officials appear to be failing to crack down on the gangs. He warned the UK is a “fast track” for migrants, with smugglers encouraging migrants in Calais to make the journey across the Channel. "Smugglers believe they can get people to tell them 'the UK government is shy to say we can fast track you, you've been waiting 10 years in Belgium, you've been waiting 10 years in France [and] they're not dealing with your case. Give me this amount and money, I'll put you on a boat and UK deal with your case very quickly,'" he said.

Meanwhile, ministers grilled on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast have failed to answer how many migrants have been interviewed for about what they might have known about the trafficking networks or the smugglers they've dealt with. ”I can't tell you the precise number of interviews, but I can tell you I have worked very closely in this area,” one told Nick. “There's a lot of interviews… I wish I could give you the number, I can't,” another said.

