Freya MacLean, 19, died after getting into difficulty at Falls of Falloch, Stirling, Scotland. Picture: Supplied

By Flaminia Luck

The heartbroken family of a teenage dancer who died at a waterfall in Scotland have paid tribute to a "beautiful soul".

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Freya MacLean, 19, got into difficulty at the Falls of Falloch near Stirling at around 10.45pm on Friday night. Her body was later discovered at around 11.45am on Saturday morning. Police said her death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. Freya had been studying primary education at Glasgow University and was part of JC Dance and Cheer Academy in Kirkintilloch - who set up a fundraiser in her memory to assist her family.

Freya's parents said her "kindness and love will live on forever". Picture: Go Fund Me

Her devastated parents, Samantha and Ruaraidh, also paid tribute: "Beloved by family, friends and the wider community, Freya was a truly beautiful soul whose kindness knew no bounds. "Her warm smile, infectious laughter and caring heart brought comfort and joy to everyone she met. Always generous with her time, she was the friend people turned to, offering unwavering support, encouragement and compassion. "Her personality lit up every room, and her love, humour and gentle spirit have left an everlasting mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Freya was a student at Glasgow University. Picture: Go Fund Me

"Though her time with us was far too short, her legacy of kindness and love will live on forever. "The family appreciate the support of friends and family and ask that the general public remain respectful of their privacy at this time. "The world is a little less bright without her, but infinitely better because she was in it." Read more: Ofcom launches investigation into TikTok over child safety measures Read more: Sam Neill’s cause of death revealed after Jurassic Park actor dies aged 78

Picture: Go Fund Me

'Heart full of kindness' In a tribute from JC Dance and Cheer Academy, the Go Fund Me reads: "Freya truly made such a huge impact on all of our girls. She was one of those truly special girls who made everyone feel like a friend. "She had the most infectious personality, a heart full of kindness and supportive to everyone. She never passed anyone without giving them the warmest smile and was always so cheerful, full of life, and a joy to be around. "She had the funniest sense of humour, was always making people laugh, and brought so much fun wherever she went. "Her infectious personality and beautiful spirit lit up every room, and she will be missed more than words can say." A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”