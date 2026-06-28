Courteney Cox has separated from her long-term partner, Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid, after 13 years together, according to reports.

The couple reportedly began dating back in late 2013 after meeting at a star-studded party, but have not been seen together in public since last year, when they attended the US Open tennis tournament.

The Friends star, 62, was allegedly introduced to the now-49-year old Northern Irish musician by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who was living with McDaid at the time.

Cox and McDaid were briefly engaged, just nine months after they met, but called the engagement off back in 2015.

Read more: Olivia Rodrigo buys multi-million-pound London home after falling for city during romance with British ex

Read more: 'Heartbroken' Lionel Richie breaks silence after postponing concerts due to falling ill on stage