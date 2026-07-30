A man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Frinton, Essex Police said.

Shortly before 2.10pm, police were called to a man who got into difficulty in the sea off The Esplanade and had been brought ashore.

Despite efforts from paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

is family have been informed and are being supported by Essex Police officers.

Emergency services remain at the scene in Frinton.

Essex Police said: "We would ask members of the public to avoid the area wherever possible to allow emergency services to carry out their work safely and effectively."

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