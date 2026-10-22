Mr Burnham was pictured sitting alongside the mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, in Downing Street for Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer, which will air on Friday at 9.05 pm.

Mr Burnham was pictured sitting alongside the mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotherham, in Downing Street for Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer. Picture: Gogglebox for Stand up to Cancer airs this Friday 23rd October, on Channel 4 at 9:05pm.

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham will become the first prime minister to appear on a Gogglebox episode, filmed specially at Number 10.

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The Channel 4 show will be airing a celebrity charity version, which will air on Friday at 9.05 pm. Mr Burnham was pictured sitting alongside the mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, in Downing Street for Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer. The Labour leader will star alongside other famous faces, including the 2000s girlband Sugababes and comedian Joe Lycett. The prime minister can be heard saying he has beer, Skips, pork scratchings, bacon fries and Twiglets, and commenting: “Twiglets are probably the best, aren't they?” Read more: Burnham shows off his guitar skills as he joins Ukrainian troops for Oasis singalong in Kyiv Read more: New clinical trial backed by Andy Burnham could speed up Alzheimer’s treatments

The Liverpool mayor adds that he has a preference for Skips – so long as they are prawn cocktail. The pair are described on the voiceover as “good friends Andy and Steve”. Mr Burnham is not the first Labour leader to appear on Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn featured on the hit show in 2017, and both Alastair Campbell and Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley, have made cameos over the years. This is not the first time the prime minister has eschewed tradition in favour of being relatable. In August, Mr Burnham pulled out a guitar to serenade Ukrainian soldiers with a rendition of an Oasis song during a visit to Kyiv. The Prime Minister grinned and applauded as he was treated to a rendition of Some Might Say by the Manchester band.

In August, Mr Burnham showed off his guitar skills to lift spirits in Kyiv. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty