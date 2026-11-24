Tennant is among a string of actors appearing in the sixth series of the crime comedy show, Only Murders in the Building, alongside fellow Doctor Who stars Capaldi and Whittaker.

"Only Murders in London" Red Carpet. Picture: Variety/Getty

By Georgia Bell

David Tennant may be starring in a Doctor Who reunion with fellow Time Lords Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker in a US TV show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tennant joins Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. Picture: FlixPix/Alamy

"The moments when I got to do a bit of that on set were very pleasing. Is that obscure enough?" Tennant is one of several famous faces appearing in the latest instalment of Only Murders In The Building, which also stars Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman and Geri Halliwell-Horner. The celebs will join the show’s core cast of Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, who play the crime-solving trio living in a luxury New York apartment building, who investigate murders and host a true-crime podcast.

Jodie Whittaker joined Peter Capaldi and David Tennant at the premiere. Picture: Simon Ackerman/Getty

Tennant said the experience of starring in the show was "surreal”, adding: “My wife and I have watched all the previous seasons. "To then get asked, 'Would you like to be in it?' was a slightly out-of-body experience." He described the filming experience as “a total delight from start to finish”.

Peter Capaldi took on the role of the 12th Doctor. Picture: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy