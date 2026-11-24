From Time Lord to Crime Lord? David Tennant joins Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker in Only Murders in the Building
Tennant is among a string of actors appearing in the sixth series of the crime comedy show, Only Murders in the Building, alongside fellow Doctor Who stars Capaldi and Whittaker.
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David Tennant may be starring in a Doctor Who reunion with fellow Time Lords Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker in a US TV show.
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The much-loved Scotsman is among a string of actors appearing in the sixth series of the crime comedy show, Only Murders in the Building, alongside fellow Doctor Who stars Capaldi and Whittaker.
Tennant is best known for his role as the 10th Doctor in the sci-fi series, while Capaldi and Whittaker took on the 12th and 13th Doctors.
The 55-year-old did not confirm whether or not the trio would share scenes, saying: "I think it would be classified as spoilers at this stage.
"But it's always a joy to see Peter and Jodie,” he went on.
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"The moments when I got to do a bit of that on set were very pleasing. Is that obscure enough?"
Tennant is one of several famous faces appearing in the latest instalment of Only Murders In The Building, which also stars Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman and Geri Halliwell-Horner.
The celebs will join the show’s core cast of Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, who play the crime-solving trio living in a luxury New York apartment building, who investigate murders and host a true-crime podcast.
Tennant said the experience of starring in the show was "surreal”, adding: “My wife and I have watched all the previous seasons.
"To then get asked, 'Would you like to be in it?' was a slightly out-of-body experience."
He described the filming experience as “a total delight from start to finish”.
The actor added that the show, which now heads to London, meant the actor “didn't even have to travel very far”
"It was nice and convenient,” he quipped.
The new series of Only Murders In The Building will premiere on Disney+ on December 8th.