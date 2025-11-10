He has no deputy and there are no obvious candidates in the frame - so who will replace Tim Davie at the head of the BBC?

BBC Director-General Tim Davie has stepped down - with his replacement unclear. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tim Davie announce his resignation as BBC Director General on Sunday evening - but who could be next in-line to replace the corporation's chief?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Davie insisted that he was leaving the corporation over “the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times”. His announcement follows the findings that BBC Panorama 'misled' viewers after it was found to have edited footage of Trump's January 6 'insurrection speech'. The findings led to a double resignation, as News CEO Deborah Turness announced her departure - a move that sparked suggestions of a rift at the very top of the corporation. Read more: Trump hits out at 'dishonest' BBC as Director-General resigns over 'doctored' speech Read more: MPs call for 'wholesale changes' at BBC after Director-General quits over 'doctored' Trump speech A role that's no doubt set to come under increasing scrutiny in the coming months, the Director-General's current salary - coming in at just over £500,000 - is overshadowed by pay cheques being dished out across the private sector. But with Mr Davie and Ms Turness gone, a big-name promotion from within the BBC looks all but off the cards.

Outgoing chief executive of BBC News, Deborah Turness arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London this morning following her resignation. Picture: Alamy

Ms Turness was Davie's natural successor, with the Director-General the corporation's sole figurehead with no deputy to speak of. But after the house of cards-style collapse, senior executive Kate Phillips appears to be one of the sole survivors. The chief content officer is a relative newcomer to the corporation, having only taken up the position in June of 2025, leading to suggestions a step-up would be unlikely. Another name thrown into the ring alongside Ms Phillips is Charlotte Moore, who took up the role of chief content officer for five years before her departure this summer. Moving to an executive position at Left Bank Pictures, her current role involves overseeing the film and TV production company owned by Sony.

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon's name has been thrown into the mix overnight. Picture: Alamy

Former BBC1 controller Jay Hunt could also be in the running, having made the move to senior executive at Apple TV. Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, is a name that's also been thrown into the hat, alongside former Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon. Ms Mahon quit Channel 4 over the summer, taking on a new role as the new CEO of Superstruct Entertainment - one of the world’s largest music festival operators. Another potential candidate in the running is Jane Turton - the current CEO of All3Media and a former ITV executive.

Jane Turton, Chief Executive Officer, All3Media, from London, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

Leading the production company behind hits including The Traitors and Fleabag, Ms Turton's proven expertise could be exactly what the corporation is after following a period of intense scrutiny. Having joined All3Media as Deputy Chief Operating Officer in 2008, her rise to COO was rapid, before settling into the seat of CEO in 2015. Her background at ITV as Director of Commercial and Business Affairs, alongside positions as Director of Business Affairs at ITV Studios could position her as a frontrunner.