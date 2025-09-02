Four-time Tour de France champion cyclist Chris Froome suffered a life-threatening heart injury during a serious crash in training last week, his wife Michelle has said.

The accident last Wednesday in southern France left Froome needing surgery after he suffered a fractured vertebrae, collapsed lung and five broken ribs.

Froome collided with a road sign at over 30mph, and while treating his injuries surgeons uncovered a rupture of his pericardium due to blunt chest trauma.

"It was obviously a lot more serious than some broken bones. He's fine, but it's going to be a long recovery process," Michelle told The Times.