Frost warning as Brits brace for temperature drop after dry and sunny Saturday
Temperatures will drop next week as chilly Arctic air hits the UK following a dry and mostly sunny weekend for large parts of the country.
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Gardeners have also been warned of frost as the temperatures plummet.
“It’s a cold one tonight across the north. If you’ve already planted tender or delicate plants, there’s a risk of frost so you may want to give them some protection,” the Met Office said.
Britain is bracing for colder conditions this May due to high pressure centred to the west of the UK.
Winds will mostly arrive from the cooler northerly direction, with the second half of next week seeing air coming from the Arctic Circle in northern Scandinavia.
Read more: Coldest May night in five years recorded with more unsettled weather on way
Read more: Hit-and-miss mix of sunshine and showers to disrupt run of fair weather
A cold start this Sunday morning with frost in parts of the north 🥶— Met Office (@metoffice) May 9, 2026
A dry and bright morning for most but showers drifting into parts of the southeast and rain into Northern Scotland 🌦️
Rather breezy in the south 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/JX3z9dP5ri
Daytime temperatures for much of the country will be much colder than normal at 9-14 Celsius (48-57F) in large parts of the UK.
Low pressure areas crossing south across Britain will bring a higher chance of rain and, possibly some snow in Shetland and the Scottish mountains.
It comes after last week brought the UK its coldest May conditions for nearly three decades.
Tomintoul in Moray, Scotland, saw a record low of -6.8C (20F) overnight on May 5-6.
Gardeners take note 🌱— Met Office (@metoffice) May 9, 2026
It’s a cold one tonight across the north. If you’ve already planted tender or delicate plants, there’s a risk of frost so you may want to give them some protection 🥶 pic.twitter.com/LOg5Lx4b3e
This was the coldest temperature recorded in May since 1997.Further night frosts are expected in parts of Britain next week.
It marks a stark contrast to the sunnier and warmer Saturday, with temperatures reaching above 18C in parts of the country on Saturday, namely the southern and central areas of England.
But temperatures have dropped this Sunday as a cold weather front arrives.
The Met Office wrote on X: “A cold start this Sunday morning with frost in parts of the north.
“A dry and bright morning for most but showers drifting into parts of the southeast and rain into Northern Scotland.
“Rather breezy in the south.”