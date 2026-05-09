Temperatures will drop next week as chilly Arctic air hits the UK following a dry and mostly sunny weekend for large parts of the country.

Gardeners have also been warned of frost as the temperatures plummet.

“It’s a cold one tonight across the north. If you’ve already planted tender or delicate plants, there’s a risk of frost so you may want to give them some protection,” the Met Office said.

Britain is bracing for colder conditions this May due to high pressure centred to the west of the UK.

Winds will mostly arrive from the cooler northerly direction, with the second half of next week seeing air coming from the Arctic Circle in northern Scandinavia.

Read more: Coldest May night in five years recorded with more unsettled weather on way

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