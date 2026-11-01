An underage Russian national was detained over a threat to carry out a terrorist attack in Moscow's Tsaritsyno Park, the FSB security service said, after Russia received a tip-off from the United States.

"We are grateful to the American side for providing the information," the security service was quoted as saying in its statement.

The minor had posted photographs of himself on TikTok wearing tactical clothing and a balaclava, holding an object that looked like an automatic weapon, as well as photographs taken at Moscow's Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve with the caption: "I found a place," Interfax cited the FSB as saying.

On Saturday, the FSB said it had received information from the US through established partner channels about preparations for an attack in Moscow and was taking appropriate measures.

It said officials searching the minor's home found the clothes and accessories seen in the social media posts, while his phone showed a subscription to a neo-Nazi channel on the app Telegram and “a significant number of searches concerning terrorist attacks, mass killings and other acts of violence,” according to Interfax.

Russia's Investigative Committee is considering what legal or procedural action to take, the FSB said.

Tsaritsyno, a palace museum and park complex in southern Moscow, was temporarily closed on Saturday following the US tip-off.

The US Embassy issued a similar warning when Moscow’s Crocus City Hall was targeted in a terror attack in April 2024.

Over 130 people were killed, and hundreds more were injured in what was the deadliest terrorist attack in Europe in nearly two decades.

The horrifying attack saw several assailants burst into a concert hall on the edge of Moscow. They sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing at least 154 people, injuring more than 100 others and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack.

The terrorists were from ISIS-K, a splinter group of the main organisation that was responsible for the deadly Kabul Airport attack during the evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021.

Russia is no stranger to mass attacks with high death tolls.

During the early 2000s and 2010s, a series of suicide bombings and attacks unfolded across Moscow, including the 2002 Nord Ost theatre siege, where 132 hostages and 40 Chechen hostage-takers died after a mishandled Russian rescue response.