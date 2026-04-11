Theft levels are now said to be worse than in 2022, when prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fuel prices in the UK remain high after Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Fuel theft at petrol stations has risen sharply as prices increase during the US-Iran conflict, with some of those accused of driving off without paying said to be behind the wheel of luxury cars.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Data from around 500 UK filling stations suggests the daily value of fuel thefts rose by 27 per cent after the conflict began in February, with the figures indicating more than £1.2 million worth of fuel could be stolen every week nationwide. Forecourt Eye, a fuel debt recovery platform, said theft levels are now worse than in 2022, when prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Petrol station owners say they have seen drivers in high-end cars including Ferraris and Mercedes vehicles leave without paying, while organised gangs in vans are also said to be stealing fuel to sell on at discounted prices. Michelle Henchoz, managing director of Forecourt Eye, told The Times: “With someone taking fuel you think that you’d have a vision of what they look like but they aren’t what you think. They are driving supercars. “One came up yesterday and the car was a Mercedes AMG GT and they did a drive-off at one of our petrol stations. I checked online what the value of the car was. It was beautiful. I was thinking, how can they drive off? Read More: Ministers 'prepping for mass protests' as Iran war adds pressure to household bills Read More: JD Vance arrives in Pakistan for 'make-or-break' US-Iran talks as fears grow over shaky ceasefire deal

High petrol and diesel prices at an Esso garage in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

"The fuel energy crisis in 2022 wasn’t as bad. “What we’re seeing is not just more fuel theft, but a different kind of behaviour that shows a clear increase in first-time offenders and in people who aren’t attempting to flee, but instead are declaring they cannot pay.” She added: “The data suggests this may reflect growing financial pressure, with more drivers filling full tanks rather than taking small amounts. Career criminals continue to do it but now ordinary people do it too because they can’t cover the cost of fuel.” RAC data shows average petrol prices at 158.2p per litre, up 25p from before the war, while diesel is 191.31p per litre, up 48p. Goran Raven, who runs a filling station in Essex, said there had been a “definite and noticeable increase” in theft during the first two weeks of the conflict, mainly involving drivers filling a full tank and leaving without paying. He said: “You’ll see everything from a crappy Fiesta going to a Ferrari. It really depends. The people who do it are brazen. They don’t worry about covering up their faces, they will even wave at cashiers.