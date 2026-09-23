But the Chancellor faces "difficult decisions" thanks to the state of public finances and the wars in Ukraine and Iran hitting Britain, Meg Hillier warned

Meg Hillier said today the Office for Budget Responsibility should look longer term in their forecasting about the nation's finances. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Fuel duty and help with energy bills may be Budget priorities to help with the cost of living, a top MP has told LBC.

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But the Chancellor faces "difficult decisions" thanks to the state of public finances and the wars in Ukraine and Iran hitting Britain, Meg Hillier's warned. The Chair of the Influential Treasury Select Committee has said today the Office for Budget Responsibility should look longer term in their forecasting about the nation's finances. But she insisted it should remain independent to ensure that they can continue to "mark the government's homework". Andy Burnham has insisted he wants to give Brits more "breathing room" and since entering No10 has announced a string of measures to make some items more affordable - including business rates, energy bills and freezing bus fares. Read more: UK should brace for ‘another brutal Budget’, SNP warns Read more: Trump blasts Chagos deal - but insists special relationship is 'more up' since Burnham appointment

Andy Burnham faces his first Budget on October 28, which he has admitted will mean "difficult decisions" for him and the Chancellor. Picture: Getty

And he faces his first Budget on October 28, which he has admitted will mean "difficult decisions" for him and the Chancellor. Ms Hillier stressed she has no "inside track" on the Budget but warned that "the war in Iran and this continuing situation in Ukraine as well as inflation, are having a big impact on the decisions that the Chancellor and the Prime Minister will have to make". It's "not an enviable position to be in", she acknowledged, adding "I'm sure he would love to have more leeway... it's a challenging situation". It's estimated that the Chancellor may have £12billion of his headroom wiped out by higher inflation and debt costs, according to some reports.