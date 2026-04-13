Fuel prices rise for 43rd consecutive day amid Middle East war but 'almost' at a halt
The RAC has said there is "now scope to see prices finally starting to go the other way"
Rising fuel prices caused by the Middle East war has almost reached a standstill, according to new figures.
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Average prices at UK pumps increased for the 43rd consecutive day on Monday to reach 158.3p per litre for petrol and 191.5p per litre for diesel, the RAC said.
However, the figures mean prices have increased by less than a penny since Thursday.
RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "The increases have almost ground to a halt.
"With dated Brent crude under 100 US dollars a barrel for the last three trading days, there’s now scope to see prices finally starting to go the other way.
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"But, as always, it’s a highly volatile situation with much depending on what happens with the Strait of Hormuz."
It comes as President Trump claimed he "doesn't care" if Iran was to return to the negotiating table, after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed over the weekend.
The White House has threatened to stop tankers from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz from Monday, with the US Navy preparing to blockade the trade route in order to secure fuel shipments.
After US-Iranian peace talks in Pakistan ended without a deal on Saturday, Trump hit out at Iran for failing to release its grip on the strait after Tehran failed to give up its nuclear ambitions.
Mr Williams added: "If the oil price was to go well over 100 US dollars again this week, any hopes of slight forecourt reductions will inevitably disappear."
Brent crude jumped back past 100 US dollars a barrel on Monday after the President's threats to blockade Iranian ports.
The latest pump prices represent hikes of 25p per litre for petrol and 49p per litre for diesel from the day the war began on February 28.
Motoring research charity the RAC Foundation estimated that rises in pump prices since then have led to motorists’ fuel bills being more than £1 billion higher.
This is based on average daily pump price rises and last year’s fuel consumption rate.
It was also revealed last week that fuel theft at petrol stations has risen sharply as prices increase during the conflict.
Petrol station owners say they have seen drivers in high-end cars including Ferraris and Mercedes vehicles leave without paying, while organised gangs in vans are also said to be stealing fuel to sell on at discounted prices.