The RAC has said there is "now scope to see prices finally starting to go the other way"

Average pump prices at UK forecourts increased for the 43rd consecutive day on Monday to reach 158.3p per litre for petrol and 191.5p per litre for diesel. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Rising fuel prices caused by the Middle East war has almost reached a standstill, according to new figures.

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Average prices at UK pumps increased for the 43rd consecutive day on Monday to reach 158.3p per litre for petrol and 191.5p per litre for diesel, the RAC said. However, the figures mean prices have increased by less than a penny since Thursday. RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "The increases have almost ground to a halt. "With dated Brent crude under 100 US dollars a barrel for the last three trading days, there’s now scope to see prices finally starting to go the other way. Read more: 'Tall order' to expect US and Iran to make peace deal but 'we can't give up hope', Wes Streeting tells LBC Read more: Starmer 'deserves credit' for handling of Iran war but must do more to help Britons with rising costs, says Sir Ed Davey

"But, as always, it’s a highly volatile situation with much depending on what happens with the Strait of Hormuz." It comes as President Trump claimed he "doesn't care" if Iran was to return to the negotiating table, after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed over the weekend. The White House has threatened to stop tankers from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz from Monday, with the US Navy preparing to blockade the trade route in order to secure fuel shipments. After US-Iranian peace talks in Pakistan ended without a deal on Saturday, Trump hit out at Iran for failing to release its grip on the strait after Tehran failed to give up its nuclear ambitions. Mr Williams added: "If the oil price was to go well over 100 US dollars again this week, any hopes of slight forecourt reductions will inevitably disappear."