The government has denied that it is planning to ration fuel and introduce 50mph speed limits, and has stressed the "diversity and resilience" of its supply.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has sought to reassure drivers after the price of diesel hit an all-time high in the UK due to the ongoing Iran conflict.

RAC figures show the average price of a litre of diesel is now 199.18p, and prices could get even higher as Donald Trump considers a ban on US diesel exports.

The RAC said diesel prices had entered "uncharted territory", serving as a reminder of "just how exposed the UK is to events occurring far away".

DESNZ has, however, denied reports that a speed limit could be introduced to lower fuel usage, and also ration the amount of fuel being bought.

A spokesman told LBC: “We have a diverse and resilient supply. We continue to engage with our international partners and the UK fuel industry.”

The department is in talks with America over the security of fuel and is working with the industry, having said that forecourts are being supplied with diesel as usual.

After the Iran conflict began, ITV political correspondent Louisa James said on Good Morning Britain, in March: “As you would expect, the government has emergency plans in place which will be activated in the event of a severe disruption.

"Those are published online, and they include things like petrol rationing, giving emergency services and public transport priority for fuel. Also reportedly, a temporary 50mph speed limit to reduce demand for fuel."