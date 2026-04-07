There is a quiet and decisive shift underway in how we think about fuel security, and it is playing out on Britain’s roads. For decades, motorists have expected petrol and diesel to be readily available – this assumption is now under strain.

Reports of forecourts running dry, queues forming at pumps, and emergency fuel distribution measures being readied are no longer hypothetical scenarios.

The UK’s dependence on external fossil fuel markets has rarely felt more exposed with diesel shortages looming and global instability from conflicts to supply chain disruptions placing pressure on imports.

People are really feeling the consequences of relying on volatile fossil fuels markets: pump prices have surged, heating oil has doubled, and energy costs are climbing sharply, with further increases expected. In such an environment, access to fuel becomes not just a matter of cost, but of priority.

For many drivers, the likely outcome is simple: drive less, or not at all.

Electric vehicles (EVs) offer a fundamentally different proposition. Electricity supply in the UK, while not immune to price fluctuations, is far more resilient than liquid fuel logistics.

Crucially, EV drivers are not tied to a single point of failure. Charging can happen at home, overnight, or while parked at work or shops which eliminates the need to queue and wait. In a world of “pump anxiety,” this flexibility matters. Drivers can even generate the electricity themselves.

Spokespeople from Polestar, BYD, Autotrader, and Octopus Electric Vehicles have spoken out to confirm that consumer behaviour is responding to these developments. Rising fuel prices have triggered a notable uptick in EV interest, seen by more searches, more test drives, and increased sales, particularly in the used market.

What was once “range anxiety” is rapidly being replaced by concern over volatile petrol prices and availability. While there will be challenges, for example if public charging costs rise as commercial electricity prices do or if taxation policy continues to evolve. However, the broader trajectory we are moving in is unmistakable.

Critically, this shift is occurring alongside improving EV fundamentals: broader model availability, better battery range, more accessible price points, and increased supply of second and third generation products in the second-hand market.

Despite earlier scepticism from some legacy manufacturers, there has never been a more compelling case to make the switch. Sitting in a long queue for fuel, not knowing if any will be available, rather than simply parking one’s car and going about one’s day while it recharges, will be all the trigger many will need.

Energy security is no longer just about supply; it is about resilience, flexibility, and independence. On all three counts, electric vehicles demonstrate a clear advantage.

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Mark Constable is the Head of Transport Policy and Chair of the EV Forum at the Renewable Energy Association.

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