The award-winning LBC Presenter will be joined by a special guest at the Royal Geographic Society in London, all to raise money for LBC’s official charity, Make Some Noise.

Expect unfiltered, honest conversation with dedicated Q&A time for you to put your questions to the pair.

Full Disclosure with James O’Brien is LBC’s chart-topping podcast in which he sits down with a major name in the world of politics, showbiz or culture. And on Thursday 19th February, you can be a part of the live event!

More information about the event and tickets below. All proceeds will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE