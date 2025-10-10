Join James O’Brien on Stage for a Special Live Episode of His Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure
The live event will help raise money for LBC’s official charity, Make Some Noise
The award-winning LBC Presenter will be joined by a special guest at the Royal Geographic Society in London, all to raise money for LBC’s official charity, Make Some Noise.
Expect unfiltered, honest conversation with dedicated Q&A time for you to put your questions to the pair.
Full Disclosure with James O’Brien is LBC’s chart-topping podcast in which he sits down with a major name in the world of politics, showbiz or culture. And on Thursday 19th February, you can be a part of the live event!
More information about the event and tickets below. All proceeds will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.
Event Details:
Royal Geographic Society, Ondaatje Theatre
Duration: 75 minutes total60-minute interview
15-minute audience Q&A
Thu, 19 February 2026
7:00 PM - 8:15 PM
Royal Geographic Society, London, SW7 2AR