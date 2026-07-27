A card shop with more than 60 locations in the UK has been cutting back its operations this year, with a subsidiary in Newport becoming the latest to leave the high street

Nine Cardzone shops have already closed and, according to The Sun, a branch of Card Centre - a brand which is part of the same group - has shut its doors in the southern Welsh city.

The cull follows other Cardzone shops having closed down in 2024, including Maidenhead in Berkshire.

The brand as a whole still has 150 sites across the UK, according to Retail Gazette.

Mooch, Paperkisses, Hallmark, and Yankee Candle all trade as part of the same group.

A statement from Cardzone read: “The business leases the majority of its locations, which comes with inherent risks.

“Most stores operate under leases lasting less than five years and there are no guarantees that lease renegotiations will be successful.”

It has been a tricky time for the industry, with rival company Clinton Cards shutting 38 of its then 179 shops, around 20%, in 2023, according to the BBC.

LBC has approached Cardzone for comment.

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