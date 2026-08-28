More than 100 restaurants will close across the UK next month when Beefeater officially ceases trading.

Owners Whitbread previously announced that the steak eateries are winding down in September and has said that its Brewers Fayre pub-restaurants will also shut next month.

Whitbread, which also owns Premier Inn, has said its Bar + Block brand will also be scrapped as it changes its business model.

Around 3,800 jobs will be axed to save a reported £250m.

"We will continue to offer a great breakfast and dinner at all hotels, replacing Branded Restaurants with a restaurant inside the hotel," Whitbread said.

"This mirrors the format which is already in operation in over half of Premier Inn hotels and is highly popular with hotel guests."

Read all of the Beefeater restaurants closing in the list below.

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