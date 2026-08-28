All 106 Beefeaters set to close in UK in September 2026
Every Beefeater restaurant to shut for good next month: Here is the full list
More than 100 restaurants will close across the UK next month when Beefeater officially ceases trading.
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Owners Whitbread previously announced that the steak eateries are winding down in September and has said that its Brewers Fayre pub-restaurants will also shut next month.
Whitbread, which also owns Premier Inn, has said its Bar + Block brand will also be scrapped as it changes its business model.
Around 3,800 jobs will be axed to save a reported £250m.
"We will continue to offer a great breakfast and dinner at all hotels, replacing Branded Restaurants with a restaurant inside the hotel," Whitbread said.
"This mirrors the format which is already in operation in over half of Premier Inn hotels and is highly popular with hotel guests."
Read all of the Beefeater restaurants closing in the list below.
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All 106 Beefeaters set to close for good in UK in September 2026
- The Anchor (Lincolnshire)
- The Applecart (Oxford)
- Badgers Sett (Worcestershire)
- Bagle Brook (Port Talbot)
- Balmoral Inn (Hampshire)
- The Barn (Buckinghamshire)
- The Beacon (Kent)
- The Belgrave (Devon)
- Bentley Green (West Midlands)
- Border Gate (Cumbria)
- The Brache (Bedfordshire)
- The Brecks (South Yorkshire)
- Broomside Park (County Durham)
- The Bull (Kent)
- Carnon Inn (Cornwall)
- Centre (Dundee)
- The Coldra (Newport)
- Countess Wear (Devon)
- The Cricketers (Surrey)
- Crossbush (Sussex)
- Crows Nest (Hertfordshire)
- Deer Park (West Lothian)
- The Dukes Worksop (Nottingham)
- Eureka Park (Kent)
- Euston Way (Shropshire)
- The Farmhouse (Cheshire)
- Farnborough (Hampshire)
- The Fountain (Greater London)
- The Foxburrow (Suffolk)
- Frome Flyer (Bristol)
- George In The Tree (West Midlands)
- The Gifford (Bristol)
- Gourdie Croft (Dundee)
- The Granary (Cambridgeshire)
- Great Oak (Hampshire)
- Great Yarmouth Seafront (Norfolk)
- Griff House (Warwickshire)
- Halfway House (Bedfordshire)
- Halifax (West Yorkshire)
- Hamilton (Glasgow)
- Harbour Lights (Hampshire)
- Harlow Mill (Essex)
- The Haywain (Essex)
- Heaton Park (Lancashire)
- The Kingswood (East Yorkshire)
- Lady Nairne (Edinburgh)
- The Ladybridge (Staffordshire)
- The Lakeside (South Yorkshire)
- Liberty Bell (Essex)
- London Woolwich (Greater London)
- The Longbow (Rhondda Cynon Taff)
- Longbridge (West Midlands)
- Longford House (Staffordshire)
- The Longwall (Oxford)
- The Lydiard (Wiltshire)
- Malta Inn (Kent)
- Manor Farm (Kent)
- Marsh Mills (Devon)
- Medina Quay (Isle of Wight)
- Mill House (Surrey)
- Mill Lodge (Lincolnshire)
- Millers Barn (Nottingham)
- The Millfield (York)
- Moor Mill (Hertfordshire)
- Morris Dancers (Lancashire)
- Morton Park (County Durham)
- Moseley Park (West Midlands)
- Oakley Hay (Northamptonshire)
- Oast & Squire (Hampshire)
- The Orchard (Worcestershire)
- Oxford Kidlington (Oxford)
- Oyster Reach (Suffolk)
- Packet Steamer (Merseyside)
- The Parkway (Surrey)
- The Pavilion (Somerset)
- The Plough (Kent)
- Preston Brook (Merseyside)
- Priory Marina (Bedfordshire)
- Quay House (Lancashire)
- Rackstraws Farm (Berkshire)
- Red Lion (Lancashire)
- Redditch (West Midlands)
- Roman Way (Nottingham)
- Sir Thomas Wyatt (Kent)
- Smugglers Haunt (Dorset)
- The Somerford (Dorset)
- The Southcote (Berkshire)
- Springwood Park (Cheshire)
- Spruce Goose (Hampshire)
- Stag & Rainbow (Merseyside)
- Strawberry Field (Essex)
- The Talpore (County Durham)
- The Three Fish (Shropshire)
- Travellers Rest (Greater London)
- The Turnpike (Northamptonshire)
- Twelve Bells (Gloucestershire)
- Walston Castle (Cardiff)
- Ware (Hertfordshire)
- The Waterfront (Swansea)
- The Watermill (Essex)
- White Hart (Sussex)
- White Lodge (Somerset)
- White Rock (Devon)
- Whitegate Inn (Lancashire)
- Whitley Bay (Northumberland)
- The Woolpack (Kent)