A cafe chain with six locations in Yorkshire has announced “an incredibly difficult decision,” to shut down all of its shops after 60 years.

Merrie England, which operated Tudor-themed cafes in Huddersfield, Halifax and Brighouse, blamed increasing costs and reduced football for the decision to shut down.

Staff are understood to have lost their jobs as a result.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision, reached after facing a sustained increase in the cost of goods, business rates, energy costs, and the wider rising costs associated with staffing and government policy,” a statement read.

“Alongside these pressures, we have also seen a reduction in footfall and customer spending, with many people understandably unable or unwilling to pay the prices that businesses now need to charge in order to survive.”

Merrie England opened in 1966 and was a popular spot for local customers who enjoyed the sandwiches and hot drinks on offer.

On social media, patrons shared their sadness at hearing it has closed. Merrie England has now taken down its website, save for the statement of its closure.

The statement continued: “After 60 years of serving our customers, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us over the decades.

“Your loyalty, kindness, and custom have meant so much to us, and we are truly grateful to have been part of the community for so long.

“We wish all our customers, friends, staff, and suppliers the very best for the future. Thank you once again for being part of our journey.”