More than 100 flood warnings are in place after Storm Chandra struck the UK, bringing winds and heavy rain.

Cars were stranded in high waters on Tuesday as the rain lashed parts of the UK, with south west England particularly badly hit.

As of Wednesday morning, 102 flood warnings - where flooding is expected - have been issued, while a yellow weather warning for ice remains for much of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and southern and central Scotland.

Chaos caused by the storm led to school closures and flight cancellations on Tuesday, while the Met Office issued amber alerts for 80mph winds.

Somerset Council leader Bill Revans said: "The decision to declare a major incident at this stage means we are well placed to respond to this ongoing situation.

"Storm Chandra brought more than 50mm of rain to parts of Somerset last night, on top of already saturated land, and this has caused widespread disruption.

"Please avoid travelling if you can and never attempt to drive through flood water."