Where the 102 flood warnings have been given for UK
Every river in England, Wales and Scotland that might flood as high alerts issued over Storm Chandra
More than 100 flood warnings are in place after Storm Chandra struck the UK, bringing winds and heavy rain.
Cars were stranded in high waters on Tuesday as the rain lashed parts of the UK, with south west England particularly badly hit.
As of Wednesday morning, 102 flood warnings - where flooding is expected - have been issued, while a yellow weather warning for ice remains for much of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and southern and central Scotland.
Chaos caused by the storm led to school closures and flight cancellations on Tuesday, while the Met Office issued amber alerts for 80mph winds.
Somerset Council leader Bill Revans said: "The decision to declare a major incident at this stage means we are well placed to respond to this ongoing situation.
"Storm Chandra brought more than 50mm of rain to parts of Somerset last night, on top of already saturated land, and this has caused widespread disruption.
"Please avoid travelling if you can and never attempt to drive through flood water."
Flood warnings in England
- A361 East Lyng to Burrowbridge
- Alfriston on the Cuckmere River
- Ashley and Milford on Sea, Danes Stream
- Barcombe Mills on the River Ouse
- Belford Burn at Belford
- Brockenhurst and Boldre on the River Lymington
- Curry Moor and Hay Moor
- Fittleworth on the Western River Rother
- Groundwater flooding for the Bere Stream
- Groundwater flooding for the Devils Brook
- Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Hooke
- Groundwater flooding for the Iwerne
- Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, north of the A354
- Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, south of the A354
- Groundwater flooding for the Piddle Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Pimperne Brook
- Groundwater flooding for the South Winterbourne Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Sydling
- Groundwater flooding in the Cerne Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Chilmark
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Dene
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Teffont
- Halterworth to Romsey Town Centre on the Tadburn Lake
- Hellingly and Horsebridge on the Cuckmere and Bull Rivers
- Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater
- Lindfield Bridge on the River Ouse
- Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western River Rother
- Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood
- Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch
- Lower Frome from Dorchester to East Stoke
- Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham
- Lower Stour at Beaulieu Garden Park Home Site
- Lower Stour at Canford
- Lower Stour at Iford Bridge Home Park
- Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites
- Lower Stour at Stour Park Homes
- Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch
- Mansbridge and Woodmill on the River Itchen
- Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon at The Close and West Harnham, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood
- Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall
- Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury on the River Adur
- Pulborough on the River Arun
- River Beult from Bethersden and Pluckley to Stile Bridge
- River Blythe at Earlswood
- River Bovey at Bovey Tracey and Heathfield
- River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge, low lying properties
- River Cam
- River Clyst at Clyst Honiton
- River Clyst at Clyst St Mary
- River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary
- River Cober at Trenear
- River Culm (Lower) from Cullompton to Stoke Canon, including Hele
- River Culm (Upper) at Cullompton
- River Dene at Walton
- River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
- River Derwent at Darley Abbey, Folly Road
- River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
- River Ebble from Ebbesbourne to Nunton
- River Exe at vulnerable riverside locations in Exeter, including Exwick Mills and Mill on the Exe
- River Fowey at Lostwithiel
- River Fowey from Trekeivesteps to Restormel
- River Harbourne at Crowdy Mill, Beenleigh, Bow and Tuckenhay
- River Hayle from Relubbus to St Erth
- River Isle at Ashford Mill and Ilford Bridges
- River Isle at Ilminster
- River Isle from Chard Reservoir to Hambridge not including Ilminster
- River Lynher from Berriowbridge to Notter Bridge
- River Mole at Brockham and Pixham
- River Nadder, Tisbury to West Harnham
- River Ouse at York - riverside properties
- River Par from Luxulyan to Tywardreath Highway
- River Parrett (lower) at Langport Westover Trading Estate
- River Parrett (upper) at Thorney and Kingsbury Episcopi
- River Parrett (upper) from South Perrott to Thorney
- River Piddle from Alton Pancras to Wareham
- River Seaton from the A38 to Seaton
- River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh
- River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End
- River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury
- Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine
- River Tamar from Greystone Bridge to Cotehele excluding Calstock
- River Taw (Middle) from Taw Bridge to Newnham Bridge
- River Teign (Lower) from Chudleigh to Kingsteignton
- River Teme at Bransford
- River Teme at Stanford Bridge
- River Tone from Bathpool to Ham including Ruishton and Creech St Michael, riverside properties
- River Torridge (Lower) from Dolton to Bideford, including Taddiport and Weare Giffard
- River Wey at Elstead and Eashing
- River Yeo and River Parrett Moors, low lying properties around Muchelney
- River Yeo at Mudford
- River Yeo from Sherborne to Yeovil
- Rushington and Eling on the Bartley Water
- Salt Moor and North Moor including Moorland
- The River Brain through Braintree, to and including Witham
- The Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer
- Upper Hampshire Avon, Upavon to Amesbury
- Waren Burn at Waren Mill
- Washford River, riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater
- West Dean to Dunbridge on the River Dun
Flood warnings in Scotland
- River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston
- River Wye at Monmouth, undefended areas
- River Monnow at Skenfrith
Flood warnings in Wales
- Finavon and Tannadice
- Kinnaird/Bridge of Dun
- Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn
- Carse of Lennoch ton Lochlane
- Bridge of Ruthven to Leitfie