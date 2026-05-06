Millions of voters will head to polling stations on Thursday for elections in England, Scotland, and Wales - although not every registered voter will be able to take part.

Almost 25,000 candidates are fighting to be elected to more than 5,000 seats on 136 councils across England, with the results expected to have major implications for Sir Keir Starmer and all the political parties.

In Scotland, all 129 seats are up for election in Holyrood, while voters in Wales will choose a set of 96 members of the Senedd. But while most of the UK will be affected, parts of the country will not be voting at all.

Here is the full list of places that will be holding an election on Thursday and why some places will not have a poll.

Read also: Iran-backed criminals face 14 years in prison as Starmer cracks down after spate of antisemitic attacks

Read also: Labour’s former business backers flee 'consistently s****' Government