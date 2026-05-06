Where are the local elections and why your area might not have one
Full list of every vote in England, Scotland and Wales, including borough councils, county councils, directly elected mayors and London boroughs
Millions of voters will head to polling stations on Thursday for elections in England, Scotland, and Wales - although not every registered voter will be able to take part.
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Almost 25,000 candidates are fighting to be elected to more than 5,000 seats on 136 councils across England, with the results expected to have major implications for Sir Keir Starmer and all the political parties.
In Scotland, all 129 seats are up for election in Holyrood, while voters in Wales will choose a set of 96 members of the Senedd. But while most of the UK will be affected, parts of the country will not be voting at all.
Here is the full list of places that will be holding an election on Thursday and why some places will not have a poll.
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English Borough Councils
- Adur
- Barnsley
- Basildon
- Basingstoke & Deane
- Birmingham
- Blackburn
- Bolton
- Bradford
- Brentwood
- Broxbourne
- Burnley
- Bury
- Calderdale
- Cambridge
- Cannock Chase
- Cheltenham
- Cherwell
- Chorley
- Colchester
- Coventry
- Crawley
- Dudley
- East Surrey
- Eastleigh
- Epping Forest
- Exeter
- Fareham
- Gateshead
- Gosport
- Halton
- Harlow
- Hart
- Hartlepool
- Hastings
- Havant
- Hull
- Huntingdonshire
- Hyndburn
- Ipswich
- Isle of Wight
- Kirklees
- Knowsley
- Leeds
- Lincoln
- Manchester
- Milton Keynes
- Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- North East Lincolnshire
- North Tyneside
- Norwich
- Nuneaton & Bedworth
- Oldham
- Oxford
- Pendle
- Peterborough
- Plymouth
- Portsmouth
- Preston
- Reading
- Redditch
- Rochdale
- Rochford
- Rugby
- Rushmoor
- Salford
- Sandwell
- Sefton
- Sheffield
- Solihull
- South Cambridgeshire
- South Tyneside
- Southampton
- Southend-on-Sea
- St Albans
- St Helens
- Stevenage
- Stockport
- Sunderland
- Swindon
- Tameside
- Tamworth
- Three Rivers
- Thurrock
- Trafford
- Tunbridge Wells
- Wakefield
- Walsall
- Watford
- Welwyn Hatfield
- West Lancashire
- West Oxfordshire
- West Surrey
- Wigan
- Winchester
- Wokingham
- Wolverhampton
- Worthing
London Boroughs
- Barking & Dagenham
- Barnet
- Bexley
- Brent
- Bromley
- Camden
- Ealing
- Enfield
- Greenwich
- Hackney
- Hammersmith & Fulham
- Haringey
- Harrow
- Havering
- Hillingdon
- Hounslow
- Islington
- Kensington & Chelsea
- Kingston-upon-Thames
- Lambeth
- Merton
- Redbridge
- Richmond-upon-Thames
- Southwark
- Sutton
- Waltham Forest
- Wandsworth
- Westminster
English County Councils
- East Sussex
- Essex
- Hampshire
- Norfolk
- Suffolk
- West Sussex
London Mayoral Elections
- Croydon
- Hackney
- Lewisham
- Newham
- Tower Hamlets
- Watford
Scotland
- Aberdeen Central
- Aberdeen Deeside & North Kincardine
- Aberdeen Donside
- Aberdeenshire East
- Aberdeenshire West
- Airdrie
- Almond Valley
- Angus North & Mearns
- Angus South
- Argyll & Bute
- Ayr
- Banffshire & Buchan Coast
- Bathgate
- Caithness, Sutherland & Ross
- Carrick, Cumnock & Doon Valley
- Clackmannanshire & Dunblane
- Clydebank & Milngavie
- Clydesdale
- Coatbridge & Chryston
- Cowdenbeath
- Cumbernauld & Kilsyth
- Cunninghame North
- Cunninghame South
- Dumbarton
- Dumfriesshire
- Dundee City East
- Dundee City West
- Dunfermline
- East Kilbride
- East Lothian Coast & Lammermuirs
- Eastwood
- Edinburgh Central
- Edinburgh Eastern, Musselburgh & Tranent
- Edinburgh North Eastern & Leith
- Edinburgh Northern
- Edinburgh North Western
- Edinburgh Southern
- Edinburgh South Western
- Edinburgh & Lothians East
- Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire
- Falkirk East & Linlithgow
- Falkirk West
- Fife Mid & Glenrothes
- Fife North East
- Galloway & Dumfries West
- Glasgow
- Glasgow Anniesland
- Glasgow Baillieston & Shettleston
- Glasgow Cathcart & Pollok
- Glasgow Central
- Glasgow Easterhouse & Springburn
- Glasgow Kelvin & Maryhill
- Glasgow Southside
- Highlands & Islands
- Hamilton, Larkhall & Stonehouse
- Inverclyde
- Inverness & Nairn
- Kilmarnock & Irvine Valley
- Kirkcaldy
- Midlothian North
- Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale
- Moray
- Motherwell & Wishaw
- Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Orkney Islands
- Paisley
- Perthshire North
- Perthshire South & Kinross-shire
- Renfrewshire North & Cardonald
- Renfrewshire West & Levern Valley
- Rutherglen & Cambuslang
- Scotland Central & Lothians West
- Scotland Mid & Fife
- Scotland North East
- Scotland South
- Scotland West
- Shetland Islands
- Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch
- Stirling
- Strathkelvin & Bearsden
- Uddingston & Bellshill
Wales
- Afan Ogwr Rhondda
- Bangor Conwy Mon
- Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni
- Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd
- Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf
- Caerdydd Penarth
- Casnewydd Islwyn
- Ceredigion Penfro
- Clwyd
- Fflint Wrecsam
- Gwynedd Maldwyn
- Gwyr Abertawe
- Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg
- Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr
- Sir Fynwy Torfaen
- Sir Gaerfyrddin