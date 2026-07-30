Paul McCartney has been nominated for his first Mercury Prize with his 20th album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, being announced as one of those on the shortlist.

The 84-year-old has become the oldest ever musician to be put up for the gong, which celebrates the best album released by a British or Irish performer over the previous year.

As in 2025, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena will host the awards, with all of those shortlisted invited to perform. The winning act will receive a cheque for £25,000 and a trophy.

As well as McCartney, others on the 12-strong shortlist include Olivia Dean, Raye, Dave, and Dove Ellis.

There is also a rare compilation shortlisted, with the HELP (2) LP, which supported War Child charity, making the cut. The Abbey Road-recorded album features original music from acts such as Arctic Monkeys and Beabadoobee.

Lily Allen's critically acclaimed album West End Girl was overlooked for the shortlist, as were Harry Styles’ Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally and Gorillaz’ The Mountain.

Acts that have been permanently resident in the UK or Ireland for more than five years qualify for the Mercury Prize.

A rule change was introduced in 2021 after Japanese-British artist Rina Sawayama was blocked from competing due to her passport.

Read also: Sam Fender's People Watching wins 2025 Mercury Prize in Newcastle