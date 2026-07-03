Full list of Morrisons closing in 2026, as Market Street meat and fish counters 'are returning'
Supermarket chain confirms that popular in-store deli service will be back after U-turn
Morrisons has U-turned on its decision to axe Market Street counters inside supermarkets, now stating that the meat and fish counters will stay or be reopened.
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On the back of announcements that seven supermarkets would be closing in 2026 as part of mass closures, customers had some good news that Market Street functions will be kept.
According to reports, Morrisons had shut 70 Market Street counters, but these are now being reinstated.
The meat and fish counters were closed, evenly, as part of the cost-cutting announced in 2025, which also saw 52 cafes, 13 florists, four pharmacies, and all 18 branches of Market Kitchen, a street food vendor, close.
"Our Market Street counters are part of our DNA, they are at the heart of our offer and a real differentiator for Morrisons," a statement from the chain read.
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Morrisons chief executive Rami Baitiéh has said that good recent financial progress was made, in revealing its Q2 results saw like-for-like sales up by 2%.
He said: "In a highly competitive market, we’re focusing hard on delivering the best value for customers to give them more reasons to shop at Morrisons.
“Against the challenging backdrop, I’m pleased with the performance we have delivered in Q2; a fourteenth consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales growth; underlying EBITDA up; strong improvements in customer experience in our Supermarkets, Cafes and Online, with significant increases in net promoter score; good further progress with our cost-saving programme and market share on an improving trend."
Part of the recent Morrisons strategy has been attempting to capitalise on diary events such as the World Cup and Father's Day, which was celebrated last weekend.
A World Cup offer has been its £10 football feast for four, while it also promoted its £12 tomahawk steak for Father's Day.
Mr Baitieth added: “Trading conditions remain highly competitive. We have made an encouraging start to the third quarter and have strong plans in place to make the most of the World Cup and Father’s Day.
“While more recent international news creates some grounds for optimism, we continue to monitor the impact of input inflation very closely and we remain committed to doing whatever we can to help keep prices down for customers.”