Supermarket chain confirms that popular in-store deli service will be back after U-turn

By William Mata

Morrisons has U-turned on its decision to axe Market Street counters inside supermarkets, now stating that the meat and fish counters will stay or be reopened.

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On the back of announcements that seven supermarkets would be closing in 2026 as part of mass closures, customers had some good news that Market Street functions will be kept. According to reports, Morrisons had shut 70 Market Street counters, but these are now being reinstated. The meat and fish counters were closed, evenly, as part of the cost-cutting announced in 2025, which also saw 52 cafes, 13 florists, four pharmacies, and all 18 branches of Market Kitchen, a street food vendor, close. "Our Market Street counters are part of our DNA, they are at the heart of our offer and a real differentiator for Morrisons," a statement from the chain read. Read also: All the pubs that will stay open late for England vs Mexico - Is your local on the list?

Full list of Morrisons closing in 2026 Morrisons previously said it has plans to close 100 shops, and the first seven have been named as: Fairfax Avenue, Hull

Esk Close, Guisborough

Zetland Road, Loftus

Stokesley High Street, Middlesbrough

Queen Street, Redcar

Middle Street, South Driffield

Woodthorpe, York

Morrisons in Manchester. Picture: Alamy