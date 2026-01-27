Nearly 600 jobs have been lost, with Revolution confirming that 21 of its UK bars will close.

Administrators FTI Consulting said that two deals had been struck to secure the future of 41 sites and 1,582 jobs with Neos Hospitality Group taking ownership of the Revolution brands and Peach being taken over by Coral Pub Company.

The chain said on Monday that branches of its imprint Revolucion de Cuba and Peach Pubs have also closed with immediate effect, with 591 staff losing their jobs in total.

The Revel Collective – chaired by former Pizza Express boss Luke Johnson – put itself up for sale in October as its cash crisis deepened and sales slumped.

It warned two months later that shareholders were likely to be wiped out as part of any deal.

The group undertook a major restructuring in 2024, in which it shut 15 unprofitable bars in a bid to turn around its performance.

But the revamp plans faltered and it launched a strategic review last autumn into funding and a sale of all or parts of the business.

Bosses at the firm have previously flagged that sales have been weaker than expected, as younger customers reined in their spending.

Revolution bars are known for their range of cocktails and flavoured vodka shots, and late-night party atmosphere.

But parts of the UK’s nightlife industry has struggled since the Covid pandemic, with many sites forced to close amid changing behaviours among consumers and an array of rising business costs.