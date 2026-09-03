Pub chain announces full list of UK locations set to close
All 32 Table Table branded pub restaurants set to close this week
Whitbread has said that all 32 of its Table Table pub restaurants around the UK will close on Thursday.
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The group announced that the pubs will close as part of an overhaul that has also seen its Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Bar + Block, and Cookhouse + Pub brands all shut this month.
Around 3,800 jobs will be lost in total as Whitbread, which also owns Premier Inn, changes business strategy to save £250 million over five years.
Chief executive Dominic Paul previously said: “This plan will transform Whitbread into a higher-margin, higher-returning pure-play hotel business.
“We always challenge ourselves to improve and, in light of significant cost increases in the form of business rates and national insurance, as well as the implied market discount to our inherent value, we’ve looked hard at the options open to us to maximise value creation over the medium and long-term."
Here are all the Table Table locations which are set to close on Thursday, September 3.
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Full list of 32 Table Table pub restaurants closing
- Ashbridge Inn (Cwmbran)
- Balkerne Gate (Essex)
- Barley Twist (Yorkshire)
- Barum Gate (Devon)
- The Bishopsgate (Lancashire)
- Bowling Green (Essex)
- The Callywith (Cornwall)
- The Colliers (Staffordshire)
- The Derby Lodge (Merseyside)
- French Connection (Kent)
- The Gateway (Hampshire)
- The Harbour (Gwynedd)
- Horse & Jockey (Bedfordshire)
- John Milne (Lancashire)
- Langton Inn (Leicestershire)
- The Lee Burn (Lanarkshire)
- Marine Court (Kent)
- Mill Of Mundurno (Aberdeenshire)
- Morfa (Denbighshire)
- The Nelson (Norfolk)
- The Ormonde (Suffolk)
- Pantruthyn Farm (Mid Glamorgan)
- Parc Britannia (Gwynedd)
- Pentrebach House (Merthyr Tydfil)
- The Red Lion (Hampshire)
- The Ridgacre (West Midlands)
- The Showground (Norfolk)
- Smugglers Retreat (Kent)
- The Stanhope Arms (Staffordshire)
- Swinging Bridge (Lancashire)
- The Trevithick Inn (Cornwall)
- Willow Farm (Essex)