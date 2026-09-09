Major airport disruption is continuing across much of the UK today following a technical glitch at air traffic control.

Thousands of flights have been delayed or cancelled across the country yesterday and today following a major technical issue which took four hours to fix.

Despite being back up and running yesterday afternoon, a huge backlog of flights has meant further chaos and disruption has continued through to Wednesday's schedule.

But as the airports across the UK attempt to recover, there are still some reporting large lists of delays and cancellations.

National Air Traffic Control Service (Nats) chief Martin Rolf has been questioned by the transport secretary over the incident and has been tasked with an investigation over what happened. At this point, a cyber attack has been ruled out.

It is unclear how long the outage will cause disruption for as all the major airports try their hardest to recover from the backlog.