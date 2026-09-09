Full list of UK airports still suffering flight cancellations and delays
Major airport disruption is continuing across much of the UK today following a technical glitch at air traffic control.
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Thousands of flights have been delayed or cancelled across the country yesterday and today following a major technical issue which took four hours to fix.
Despite being back up and running yesterday afternoon, a huge backlog of flights has meant further chaos and disruption has continued through to Wednesday's schedule.
But as the airports across the UK attempt to recover, there are still some reporting large lists of delays and cancellations.
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National Air Traffic Control Service (Nats) chief Martin Rolf has been questioned by the transport secretary over the incident and has been tasked with an investigation over what happened. At this point, a cyber attack has been ruled out.
It is unclear how long the outage will cause disruption for as all the major airports try their hardest to recover from the backlog.
Which airports are still reporting disruption?
Most British airports are reporting better travel experiences now with the majority of flights back up and running. However, two major airports still have thousands of passengers stranded as they fight to recover.
The full list of airports still reporting cancellations and delays are:
- London Heathrow airport - major disruption
- London Gatwick airport - mild disruption
- London Luton airport - mild disruption
- London Southend airport - minor disruption
- Newcastle airport - minor disruption
- Bristol airport - minor disruption
- Edinburgh airport - minor disruption
- Glasgow airport - minor disruption
- Aberdeen airport - minor disruption
- Belfast - minor disruption
All other airports, including London Stansted, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds Bradford and Liver pool John Lennon are reporting their services are back to normal.