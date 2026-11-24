Chance to see a supermoon in British skies

The full Beaver Moon is seen in clear skies over north-west London. Picture: Stephen Chung/Alamy

By William Mata

Brits have one of their last chances to see a full moon from Tuesday afternoon, when what is known as the Beaver Moon becomes visible.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It is considered a supermoon as it is 30% brighter and 14% larger than the standard regular full moon, although the spectacle could be stunted by cold and wet weather. Weather warnings for rain have been issued for parts of the UK, with downpours of 60-90mm of rain possible in some areas, according to the Met Office. The Beaver Moon, which will be the fourth supermoon in a row, will be visible from 2.56pm on Tuesday. Read also: What will the weather be like in December and could there be a white Christmas?