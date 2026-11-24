When is the Beaver Moon, the next full moon in the UK?
Chance to see a supermoon in British skies
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Brits have one of their last chances to see a full moon from Tuesday afternoon, when what is known as the Beaver Moon becomes visible.
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It is considered a supermoon as it is 30% brighter and 14% larger than the standard regular full moon, although the spectacle could be stunted by cold and wet weather.
Weather warnings for rain have been issued for parts of the UK, with downpours of 60-90mm of rain possible in some areas, according to the Met Office.
The Beaver Moon, which will be the fourth supermoon in a row, will be visible from 2.56pm on Tuesday.
Read also: What will the weather be like in December and could there be a white Christmas?
Professor Sara Russell at the Natural History Museum said: “There’s no formal scientific definition of a supermoon, but it occurs when there’s a full Moon and the Moon is also closest to the Earth.
"It’s very rare that an orbiting body follows an exactly circular path. The Moon has a slight ‘eccentricity’, meaning it travels in an elliptical path around the Earth – so it’s sometimes nearer and sometimes further away.”
The final full moon of the year is the so-called Cold Moon on Christmas Eve, December 24, from 1.28am.
The Beaver Moon comes as the temperature drops significantly around Britain, with lows of -10C predicted in parts of Scotland on Thursday.
Met Office chief forecaster Matthew Lehnert said: “Patches of freezing fog could form overnight, particularly across Northern Ireland, eastern England and around the Solway Firth, with isolated patches of dense fog possible further south."