Full schedule as European Athletics Championships comes to Birmingham
Keeley Hodgkinson goes for gold as the biggest track and field championship of the year comes to the UK
The European Athletics Championships are coming to Great Britain for the first time in what could be the biggest track and field competition of the year.
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Some of the biggest names in the sport will compete over seven days of action, while British athletes will be hoping for more success after the Commonwealth Games.
There will be 50 gold medals up for grabs, and Britain has put forward 98 athletes - including Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson who both dropped out of the Commonwealths to be ready.
Great Britain and Northern Ireland won four gold medals at the last European Championships, which were held in Rome in 2024 in the lead-up to the Olympics in Paris.
But without an Olympics or World Championships to aim for in 2026, the Euros will be the aim of the year for many of the athletes competing.
Here is what you need to know.
Read also: Roberto Mancini returns as Italy boss five years after guiding them to Euro 2020 win
When are the European Athletics Championships 2026?
The European Athletics Championships 2026 begin on Monday, August 10, and finish on Sunday, August 16.
There will be morning and evening sessions on every day of the championships.
Where are the championships being held?
For the first time, Britain will host the European Athletics Championships, and the action is all at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham - except the marathons, which will be held on the city's streets.
Which athletes will be competing?
The return of Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be a big draw, with the Norwegian two-time Olympic champion having not competed in 2026. He will run only in the men's 5,000m, which means Britain's Jake Wightman will have one less thing to think about as he aims to win the men's 1,500m.
Dina Asher-Smith and Keely Hodgkinson will be going for gold over the women's 100m / 200m and 800m respectively, having both sat out the Commonwealth Games. Asher Smith will have Amy Hunt, the world silver medalist, for company in both sprint events. Laura Muir will run the women's 1,500m.
Swiss athlete Audrey Werro beat Hodgkinson earlier in the season over 800m and is likely to be the Brit's main competitor as the fastest in the world this year.
Belgium's three-time Olympic champion Nafi Thiam will renew her rivalry with Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the women's heptathlon.
Lamont Marcell Jacobs is the fastest man over 100m in 2026 and will likely have company in the final from British champion Romell Glave.
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Sweden's pole vault legend Mondo Duplantis are two of the others to stake a claim to being best in the world who are set to be in Birmingham.
Full event timetable and schedule
Monday, August 10
Morning Session
- Women's shot put qualification
- Men's hammer throw qualification
- Men's 800m heats
- Women's 100m heats
- Men's long jump qualification
- Men's 400m heats
- Women's 400m hurdles heats
- Men's shot put qualification
Evening Session
- Women's shot put final
- Women's hammer throw qualification
- Women's 100m hurdles heats
- Women's triple jump qualification
- Women's 100m semi-finals
- Men's shot put final
- Men's 5000m final
- Women's 3000m steeplechase heats
- Mixed 4x400m relay final
- Women's 100m final
Tuesday, August 11
Morning Session
- Men's high jump qualification
- Men's discus throw qualification
- Women's 400m hurdles semi-finals
- Men's 100m heats
- Men's 110m hurdles heats
- Women's 800m heats
Evening Session
- Women's pole vault qualification
- Men's hammer throw final
- Women's 5000m final
- Women's 100m hurdles semi-finals
- Men's long jump final
- Men's 100m semi-finals
- Men's 400m semi-finals
- Women's 100m hurdles final
- Men's 100m final
Wednesday, August 12
Morning Session
- Men's decathlon: 100m, long jump, and shot put
- Women's discus throw qualification
- Women's 400m heats
- Women's 200m heats
- Men's 800m semi-finals
- Men's 400m hurdles semi-finals
Evening Session
- Men's decathlon: high jump and 400m
- Men's 110m hurdles semi-finals and final
- Women's hammer throw final
- Women's 200m semi-finals
- Men's triple jump qualification
- Men's 400m final
- Women's 400m hurdles final
Thursday, August 13
Morning Session
- Men's decathlon: 110m hurdles, discus throw, and pole vault
- Women's high jump qualification
- Men's 200m heats
- Women's 800m semi-finals
- Women's 400m semi-finals
- Men's javelin throw qualification
Evening Session
- Men's decathlon: javelin throw and 1500m final
- Women's triple jump final
- Women's pole vault final
- Men's 200m semi-finals
- Women's 3000m steeplechase final
- Men's discus throw final
- Men's 800m final
- Women's 200m final
Friday, August 14
Morning Session
- Women's heptathlon: 100m hurdles and high jump
- Women's javelin throw qualification
- Men's pole vault qualification
- Men's 4x400m relay heats
- Women's 4x400m relay heats
- Men's 1500m heats
Evening Session
- Women's heptathlon: shot put and 200m
- Women's 10,000m final
- Men's high jump final
- Women's discus throw final
- Men's 400m hurdles final
- Men's 200m final
- Women's 800m final
Saturday, August 15
Morning Session
- Men's & Women's Half Marathon & Marathon Race Walk finals (Outside Stadium)
- Women's heptathlon: long jump and javelin throw
- Men's 3000m steeplechase heats
- Men's 1500m semi-finals
- Men's & Women's 4x100m relay heats
Evening Session
- Women's heptathlon: 800m final
- Women's javelin throw final
- Women's high jump final
- Women's 400m final
- Men's triple jump final
- Men's 10,000m final
- Men's 1500m final
- Men's & Women's 4x100m relay finals
Sunday, August 16
Morning Session
- Men's & Women's Marathon finals (Outside Stadium)
Evening Session
- Men's pole vault final
- Women's long jump final
- Men's 3000m steeplechase final
- Women's 1500m final
- Men's & Women's 4x400m relay finals