The European Athletics Championships are coming to Great Britain for the first time in what could be the biggest track and field competition of the year.

Some of the biggest names in the sport will compete over seven days of action, while British athletes will be hoping for more success after the Commonwealth Games.

There will be 50 gold medals up for grabs, and Britain has put forward 98 athletes - including Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson who both dropped out of the Commonwealths to be ready.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland won four gold medals at the last European Championships, which were held in Rome in 2024 in the lead-up to the Olympics in Paris.

But without an Olympics or World Championships to aim for in 2026, the Euros will be the aim of the year for many of the athletes competing.

Here is what you need to know.

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