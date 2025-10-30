Full statement as Buckingham Palace begins process of removing Andrew's prince title over Epstein ties
In a startling 109-word statement, the former Duke of York has been cut adrift by the Royal Family over his ties to dead paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Andrew is set to lose his rent-free Royal Lodge and all remaining titles, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Listen to this article
The disgraced royal will lose his Prince style, titles and honours as the King wields the axe on his scandal-laden younger brother.
Andrew has been served with formal notice to vacate the Royal Lodge and will be forced to move to other private accommodation.
Once the process concludes, he will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
In a startling 109-word statement, the former Duke of York has been cut adrift by the Royal Family over his ties to dead paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Over 15 years, the connection between the men and subsequent allegations of Andrew having sex with women trafficked to him by Epstein, have cast a shadow over the Royal Family.
Read More: Key events leading to Prince Andrew’s downfall
Read More: 'An ordinary girl took down a prince': Virginia Giuffre's family hail 'victory' as Andrew stripped of Prince title
Here is the full statement from Buckingham Palace
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.
"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.
"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."