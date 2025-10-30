Prince Andrew is set to lose his rent-free Royal Lodge and all remaining titles, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The disgraced royal will lose his Prince style, titles and honours as the King wields the axe on his scandal-laden younger brother.

Andrew has been served with formal notice to vacate the Royal Lodge and will be forced to move to other private accommodation.

Once the process concludes, he will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

In a startling 109-word statement, the former Duke of York has been cut adrift by the Royal Family over his ties to dead paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Over 15 years, the connection between the men and subsequent allegations of Andrew having sex with women trafficked to him by Epstein, have cast a shadow over the Royal Family.

