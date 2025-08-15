Full Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line-up revealed
Meet the celebrities who will get their groove on in the autumn 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Fifteen celebrities in all are set to compete for the 2025 Strictly Glitterball in the latest series of the iconic dance competition.
Joining the cast is Former Lioness Karen Carney, who said she’s “mega-excited”.
She said: “I've retired six years ago, so this is something very new to me, but (I am a) huge fan of the show so I can't wait.”
Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn and TV presenter Ross King were also announced alongside the former Lioness on Friday as the line-up for the upcoming series was completed.
Nairn, who currently performs as a DJ, said: "I love dance, I love music, I love movement. I do have a few moves and I do have rhythm, but it's the DJ shuffle and it's very different to what I'm going to be doing now."
King said it is a "dream come true to be part of an iconic show".
They will join the likes of Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis to compete on Strictly, which returns next month.
Model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein makes history by being the first contestant with Down's syndrome to take part in the full series.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, joins the cast as the second-ever drag queen to appear in the show after fellow former Drag Race UK contestant Tayce, who won Strictly last year.
Other contestants confirmed for the show this year include Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, also known as Nitro. Alongside EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, Doctor Who star Alex Kingston, and former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will also take to the dance floor
Former The Apprentice star Tom Skinner. The 34-year-old recently met US Vice-President JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks, with the social media personality - who befriended Donald Trump's number two on social media platform X - describing the event as "once in a lifetime".
Also in the Strictly line-up this year is podcast host and YouTube star George Clarke who said he’s “honestly got no idea” what he’s doing.
Former England rugby player and captain Chris Robshaw, and Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen.
Strictly, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas as judges.