By Ivana Domozetska

Meet the celebrities who will get their groove on in the autumn 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Fifteen celebrities in all are set to compete for the 2025 Strictly Glitterball in the latest series of the iconic dance competition. Joining the cast is Former Lioness Karen Carney, who said she’s “mega-excited”. She said: “I've retired six years ago, so this is something very new to me, but (I am a) huge fan of the show so I can't wait.”

Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn and TV presenter Ross King were also announced alongside the former Lioness on Friday as the line-up for the upcoming series was completed. Nairn, who currently performs as a DJ, said: "I love dance, I love music, I love movement. I do have a few moves and I do have rhythm, but it's the DJ shuffle and it's very different to what I'm going to be doing now." King said it is a "dream come true to be part of an iconic show".

They will join the likes of Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis to compete on Strictly, which returns next month. Model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein makes history by being the first contestant with Down's syndrome to take part in the full series. RuPaul's Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, joins the cast as the second-ever drag queen to appear in the show after fellow former Drag Race UK contestant Tayce, who won Strictly last year.

