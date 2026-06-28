A top ally of Andy Burnham has called for a hike in capital gains tax and a relaxation of the fiscal rules ahead of his speech on economic strategy on Monday.

Louise Haigh, who ran Mr Burnham’s Makerfield campaign, stressed there must be a "fundamental redesign" of the country's tax system, including bringing capital gains tax (CGT) "closer” to income tax.

“[These changes] would shift the taxation burden away from punishing work, and towards unproductive capital accumulation, which does little to grow the everyday economy," she said.

Ms Haigh, who is expected to take a senior cabinet role, said that the move should be accompanied by measures like inflation indexation to "ensure that genuine investment returns are not unduly penalised”.

The former Transport Secretary is also pressing for the Treasury to be dismantled, alongside the loosening of fiscal rules to allow Britain’s National Wealth Fund – worth around £27.8bn – to borrow against its existing balance sheet.

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