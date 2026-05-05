Two Jewish men, Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, were stabbed during a knife rampage through the streets of Golders Green

Local residents look on from outside a cordoned off area in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London on April 29, 2026, following the stabbing to two people nearby. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government is providing a further £1.5 million funding to tackle antisemitism and protect Jewish communities in the wake of last week's Golders Green stabbing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two Jewish men, Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, were stabbed during a knife rampage through the streets of the Golders Green north London suburb last week. Alleged attacker Essa Suleiman, 45, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody. The attack, which has been declared a terror incident by police, is the latest in a string of violent incidents against Jewish people. In light of this, the Ministry for Housing, Communities, and Local Government will receive a £1 million boost to its Common Ground programme to strengthen community cohesion in areas most at risk of antisemitism. A further £500,000 will be given to Barnet Council, which asked for support from the Government following the double stabbing. Read more: German man arrested after car rams into crowd of people in Leipzig Read more: Starmer condemns Iran strikes on UAE while US 'destroys seven Iranian small boats' as Middle East peace efforts crumble

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Housing and Communities, said: “The horrific rise of antisemitism and anti-Jewish hatred in Britain and across the world is intolerable. I will not rest until Britain is a place where every Jewish person can live openly, safely and proudly. “Our Common Ground programme has already awarded millions of pounds into communities across the country, and today’s expansion of that programme builds on our commitment to tackle hate crime, promote integration and support communities most at risk. “While we know there is more to do, we believe that quickly channelling government funding directly to the communities and places facing the greatest risks today will help local partners to take early, practical action to keep people safe, strengthen communities and stand up to hate.” The funding will help local people to take rapid action, including community safety work, targeted youth and schools initiatives, interfaith projects and programmes to challenge antisemitic narratives or hate crime. The £1.5 million uplift is in addition to the £25 million announced last week to boost police patrols, specialist officers, and protective security for Jewish communities - taking total funding to £58 million, as well as £7 million to tackle antisemitism in schools, colleges and universities.

A police officer holds onto cordon tape in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on April 29, 2026. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images