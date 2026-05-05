Extra £1.5 million to be given to communities to tackle antisemitism in wake of Golders Green attack
Two Jewish men, Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, were stabbed during a knife rampage through the streets of Golders Green
The Government is providing a further £1.5 million funding to tackle antisemitism and protect Jewish communities in the wake of last week's Golders Green stabbing.
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Two Jewish men, Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, were stabbed during a knife rampage through the streets of the Golders Green north London suburb last week.
Alleged attacker Essa Suleiman, 45, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody.
The attack, which has been declared a terror incident by police, is the latest in a string of violent incidents against Jewish people.
In light of this, the Ministry for Housing, Communities, and Local Government will receive a £1 million boost to its Common Ground programme to strengthen community cohesion in areas most at risk of antisemitism.
A further £500,000 will be given to Barnet Council, which asked for support from the Government following the double stabbing.
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Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Housing and Communities, said: “The horrific rise of antisemitism and anti-Jewish hatred in Britain and across the world is intolerable. I will not rest until Britain is a place where every Jewish person can live openly, safely and proudly.
“Our Common Ground programme has already awarded millions of pounds into communities across the country, and today’s expansion of that programme builds on our commitment to tackle hate crime, promote integration and support communities most at risk.
“While we know there is more to do, we believe that quickly channelling government funding directly to the communities and places facing the greatest risks today will help local partners to take early, practical action to keep people safe, strengthen communities and stand up to hate.”
The funding will help local people to take rapid action, including community safety work, targeted youth and schools initiatives, interfaith projects and programmes to challenge antisemitic narratives or hate crime.
The £1.5 million uplift is in addition to the £25 million announced last week to boost police patrols, specialist officers, and protective security for Jewish communities - taking total funding to £58 million, as well as £7 million to tackle antisemitism in schools, colleges and universities.
Sir Keir Starmer will meet senior figures from across public life in a bid to drive forward a “whole of society” response to antisemitism on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister will convene meetings with leaders from business, civil society, health, culture, higher education and policing, during which he will ask attendees to reflect on how they can move forward “at pace” to tackle antisemitism in their sector.
He will also focus on the domestic security implications of the Iran war, including a heightened threat to Jewish communities, during a ministerial meeting of the Middle East Response Committee, the crisis team set up to respond to conflict.
Sir Keir is expected to say: “Last week’s terrorist attack in Golders Green was utterly appalling.
“But it was not an isolated incident.
“It is part of a pattern of rising antisemitism that has left our Jewish communities feeling frightened, angry, and asking whether this country, their home, is safe for them.
“These disgusting attacks are being made against British Jews. But, make no mistake, this crisis – it is a crisis for all of us. It is a test of our values.
“Values that are not guaranteed, but are earned. Every single day, through our actions.
“So, it is not enough to simply say we stand with Jewish communities. We must show it. And that responsibility lies with each and every one of us.
“That is what today is about. Because only by working together can we eradicate antisemitism from every corner of society.”