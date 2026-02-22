Following the actor's passing, the fundraiser was set up by friends and family in order to raise money for his wife and teenaged daughters.

Dane is survived by widow Rebecca Gayheart as well as their two teenage daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13 - pictured here back in 2017. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A fundraiser has gathered more than $250,000 for the family of actor Eric Dane, who less than a year after revealing his diagnosis with ALS.

The 53-year-old actor publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) just one year ago. Dane, who was best known for his role in Grey's Anatomy and HBO show Euphoria, is survived by widow Rebecca Gayheart as well as their two teenage daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. Following the announcement of the actor's passing, the fundraiser was set up by friends and family in order to raise money for his wife and teenaged daughters. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and his wife Ashley appeared to have donated 27,000 US dollars (£20,000 pounds) to the fundraiser, as well as Brad Falchuck, husband to Gwyneth Paltrow and the co-creator of Glee, donated 10,000 dollars (£7,418). The fundraiser said: "It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Eric Dane after a hard-fought battle with ALS, leaving behind his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center [sic] of his world.

Dane is best known for playing the fan favourite Dr Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan on the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Picture: Alamy

"Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness. It went on to state that even in the face of his own declining heath, Mr Dane was "deeply committed to helping others" also facing ALS. "As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs. "Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric's wonderful daughters." Gayheart shared a photo of the GoFundMe on her Instagram stories at its launch, captioning it: "Thank-you everyone". Close friend of Dane, Mike McGuiness, said the fundraiser was created to benefit his two daughters, writing: "Covid and ALS did a number on his work life and he sadly couldn't leave his family with the resources he had hoped."

Eric Dane, pictured here in 2024 with his two daughters, died aged 53 after a battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Picture: Alamy