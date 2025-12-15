Donations have flooded in for a hero bystander who disarmed one of the gunmen in the Bondi Beach terror attack, with a fundraiser nearing $1million (£650,000).

Sydney fruit shop owner Ahmed al-Ahmed has been hailed as a “genuine hero” after he was seen heroically tackling one of the gunmen who opened fire on crowds during a Jewish event on Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

The 43-year-old father of two is credited with preventing further loss of life during the killing spree on Sunday evening, which police have described as a targeted attack.

At least 15 people, as well as one of the gunmen, have died - with a further 40 people injured during the rampage.

In between shots, Mr Ahmed was seen charging through the vehicles and grabbing the shooter in a headlock from behind before seizing the assailant's weapon.

The 43-year-old is seen in footage shared online, wearing a white T-shirt and crouching behind a car before pouncing on the back of the gunman then grappling with him and snatching the rifle away from him.

His family said Mr Ahmed, from the Sutherland area of Sydney, remains in hospital where he has undergone surgery for bullet wounds to his arm and hand.

Footage contains scenes of graphic violence

Read more: London-born rabbi, 10-year-old girl and Holocaust survivor amongst those killed in Bondi Beach shooting as more victims named

Read more: Australia must strengthen gun laws after father and son kill at least 15 in 'evil' Bondi Beach shooting, PM says