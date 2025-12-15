Donations for hero fruit shop owner who tackled Bondi Beach gunman near $1million
Sydney fruit shop owner Ahmed al-Ahmed has been hailed as a “genuine hero” for his intervention
Donations have flooded in for a hero bystander who disarmed one of the gunmen in the Bondi Beach terror attack, with a fundraiser nearing $1million (£650,000).
Listen to this article
Sydney fruit shop owner Ahmed al-Ahmed has been hailed as a “genuine hero” after he was seen heroically tackling one of the gunmen who opened fire on crowds during a Jewish event on Sydney’s Bondi Beach.
The 43-year-old father of two is credited with preventing further loss of life during the killing spree on Sunday evening, which police have described as a targeted attack.
At least 15 people, as well as one of the gunmen, have died - with a further 40 people injured during the rampage.
In between shots, Mr Ahmed was seen charging through the vehicles and grabbing the shooter in a headlock from behind before seizing the assailant's weapon.
The 43-year-old is seen in footage shared online, wearing a white T-shirt and crouching behind a car before pouncing on the back of the gunman then grappling with him and snatching the rifle away from him.
His family said Mr Ahmed, from the Sutherland area of Sydney, remains in hospital where he has undergone surgery for bullet wounds to his arm and hand.
Footage contains scenes of graphic violence
Read more: London-born rabbi, 10-year-old girl and Holocaust survivor amongst those killed in Bondi Beach shooting as more victims named
Read more: Australia must strengthen gun laws after father and son kill at least 15 in 'evil' Bondi Beach shooting, PM says
A GoFundMe page for Mr Ahmad has raised more than $870,000 (£650,000) as of Monday morning.
Donations have flooded in, including one from one of the world's richest men, Bill Ackman.
The Jewish investment banker has reportedly donated $100,000, saying he wanted to reward Mr Ahmed for his bravery.
“Can someone please set up a verified so we can reward him and his family,” he wrote on social media.
Dozens of donors have heaped praise on Mr Ahmed on the GoFundMe page.
“Thank you for your selflessness and bravery. The world sees you,” one commenter wrote.
“Thank you Ahmed, you are a true hero! Your actions saved countless lives. I wish you all the best on your road to recovery!,” wrote another.
New South Wales premier Chris Minns described Mr Ahmed as a "genuine hero", and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "We have seen Australians today run towards danger in order to help others."These Australians are heroes, and their bravery has saved lives."
Australian police said a father and son - who have yet to be formally identified - were behind the shooting on Sunday in which 15 innocent people were killed, including a 10-year-old girl and a British-born rabbi.
The attack has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a Hanukkah celebration at a park next to the beach on the first day of the Jewish festival of lights, the force confirmed.
Speaking after the "pure evil" attack, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said "he's up" for stronger gun laws.
"The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary - included in that is tougher gun laws," he told the press.
"I'm certainly up for it", he added."