Fundraiser for police officers killed in A66 crash hits £1m donations
PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, of Cleveland Police were killed in a crash on the A66 on Saturday
A fundraiser for the families of two police officers who died in a crash on the A66 last Saturday has received more than £1 million donations.
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PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, of Cleveland Police were killed after a stolen VW Passat speeding in the wrong direction rammed into their vehicle last Saturday.
Cole Robert Worthy and Theo Rae, both 17, Makai Saddington, 18, and 23-year-olds Michael Robert Cahill and Jacob Matusiak were also pronounced dead after the collision near Middlesbrough.
A GoFundMe page set up by Cleveland Police for the two officers' families has exceeded £1 million in just three days.
More than 38,000 people have donated to the fundraiser for the two police officers, which is close to reaching it's £1.2 million target.
The largest donation was £4,000 from the NARPO Cleveland Branch (National Association of Retired Police Officers).
Read more: Investigations into A66 crash continue as total arrests reach 17
Read more: House rammed moments before A66 crash 'belonged to victim’s dad' - as five further arrests made
A message on the fundraiser page states: "PC Matt Blades and PC Tom Clough were both dedicated and committed Police Officers who left their families and went to work to serve their community and protect the public.
"Tragedy struck these two brave Cleveland Police colleagues in the early hours of 22nd August 2026 - and they paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
"They did not return home to their families.
"They leave behind heartbroken loved ones who will struggle to come to terms with the loss of their loved one."
The force asks for donations to "support the families of our two colleagues" and to "assist them in any way as they try to navigate this traumatic time".
"Any funds raised will be split equally between their two families to be used as they so wish."
Cleveland Police has launched an investigation into the crash which has "significant links to serious and organised criminal activity".
A total of 17 people have been arrested so far, with a further five arrested on Tuesday with the assistance of the National Crime Agency and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit.
Cleveland Police said two of the 12 people previously arrested have now appeared in court following the horrific crash near Middlesbrough in the early hours of Saturday.
In a heartbreaking tribute, Pc Clough's family have said that he had “proudly fought for his country” and had been “always on public duty throughout his short life”.
They hailed him as a "hero with a fantastic sense of humour", adding: "We as a family and Tom's partner would like to express our sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences from friends, colleagues and the wider community."
Meanwhile, the wife of Pc Blades has said the pain of losing him is "beyond words".
In an emotional statement to reporters on Saturday, Chief Constable of Cleveland Police Victoria Fuller paid tribute to the officers and said she had visited the families of both officers.
She said: "This is an incredibly sad day for Cleveland. The loss has been felt across our communities, by our police family and by our partner agencies.
"These were brave officers protecting our communities and serving our residents who didn’t return home to their families at the end of their shift.
"My thoughts and thoughts of everybody here at Cleveland Police are with their family, friends, colleagues and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
"Early today the Deputy Chief Constable and I visited Matthew and Tom’s families to offer our condolences, support one another and begin to come to terms with this unimaginable loss."