PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, of Cleveland Police were killed in a crash on the A66 on Saturday

Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Tom Clough, 38, were killed . Picture: Cleveland Police

By Issy Clarke

A fundraiser for the families of two police officers who died in a crash on the A66 last Saturday has received more than £1 million donations.

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PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, of Cleveland Police were killed after a stolen VW Passat speeding in the wrong direction rammed into their vehicle last Saturday. Cole Robert Worthy and Theo Rae, both 17, Makai Saddington, 18, and 23-year-olds Michael Robert Cahill and Jacob Matusiak were also pronounced dead after the collision near Middlesbrough. A GoFundMe page set up by Cleveland Police for the two officers' families has exceeded £1 million in just three days. More than 38,000 people have donated to the fundraiser for the two police officers, which is close to reaching it's £1.2 million target. The largest donation was £4,000 from the NARPO Cleveland Branch (National Association of Retired Police Officers). Read more: Investigations into A66 crash continue as total arrests reach 17 Read more: House rammed moments before A66 crash 'belonged to victim’s dad' - as five further arrests made

A message on the fundraiser page states: "PC Matt Blades and PC Tom Clough were both dedicated and committed Police Officers who left their families and went to work to serve their community and protect the public. "Tragedy struck these two brave Cleveland Police colleagues in the early hours of 22nd August 2026 - and they paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. "They did not return home to their families. "They leave behind heartbroken loved ones who will struggle to come to terms with the loss of their loved one."

Police officers look at flowers at the Cleveland Police HQ in Middlesbrough, following the line-of-duty deaths of PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough who. Picture: Alamy

The force asks for donations to "support the families of our two colleagues" and to "assist them in any way as they try to navigate this traumatic time". "Any funds raised will be split equally between their two families to be used as they so wish." Cleveland Police has launched an investigation into the crash which has "significant links to serious and organised criminal activity". A total of 17 people have been arrested so far, with a further five arrested on Tuesday with the assistance of the National Crime Agency and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit. Cleveland Police said two of the 12 people previously arrested have now appeared in court following the horrific crash near Middlesbrough in the early hours of Saturday.