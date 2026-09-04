Hundreds of mourners gather for funeral of A66 crash victim as Middlesbrough goes into lockdown
Schools in the area said they had been left with no choice "but to close early"
Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Middlesbrough for the funeral of one of the A66 crash victims - as schools and roads were closed down amid fears of public disorder.
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Jakub Matusiak, also known as Jacob, was one of five people driving the wrong way down the A66 when their car hit a marked police car on August 22.
Schools in the area said they had been left with no choice "but to close early" amid fears of disruption caused by the funeral, which is being held today at St John The Evangelist Church.
Read more: 'They didn't close for the Queen so why are we closing them for this': Fury as Middlesbrough schools shut ahead of joyrider's funeral
Read more: Schools in Middlesbrough forced to close early over disruption expected due to A66 crash funeral
Hundreds gathered in the South Bank area of Middlesbrough wearing black or orange – Mr Matusiak’s favourite colour.
The coffin had “son” engraved on the top and was covered with orange and white flowers.
The road outside the church was also blocked by the council but there was no police presence outside the church.
The funeral procession was led by two white horses, with a white Rolls Royce and Lamborghini following.
Earlier, Cleveland Police said potential traffic disruption and delays were expected from 3pm to 5pm, affecting South Bank, Normanby Road through Teesville, Ormesby and Marton, and Acklam Road.
Superintendent John Wrintmore said there would “be a proportionate visible police presence in the affected areas to ensure public safety, in line with our plans for any significant gathering”.
It comes after the Education Secretary was questioned on LBC why the schools will be closing early to allow the funerals when they remained open during events such as the death of the Queen in 2022.
Lucy Powell said the situation was "incredibly exceptional" and said headteachers "have to put the safety of students and their homes at immediate risk".
South Bank Primary School said it would be closing at 12pm on Friday "to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our pupils".
In a letter to parents, Mark Robinson, principal of Outwood Academy in Normanby, also said his school would also close from midday after discussions between local headteachers and the council.
In a letter to parents, Mark Robinson, principal of Outwood Academy in Normanby, also said his school would also close from midday after discussions between local headteachers and the council.
Also closing is St Peter’s Catholic College from 12pm, St Margaret Clitherow Primary from 12:15pm, Archway Aceademy from 11:45am, and Mackenzie Thorpe Centre, which is closed all day.
Mr Matusiak, 23, Cole Worthy, 17, Theo Rae, 17, Makai Saddington, 18, and Michael Cahill, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on August 23.
The two police officers in the other vehicle, PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, also lost their lives in the incident.