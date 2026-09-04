Schools in the area said they had been left with no choice "but to close early"

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Middlesbrough for the funeral of one of the A66 crash victims. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Middlesbrough for the funeral of one of the A66 crash victims - as schools and roads were closed down amid fears of public disorder.

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Schools in the area said they had been left with no choice "but to close early" amid fears of disruption caused by the funeral, which is being held today at St John The Evangelist Church. Picture: Alamy

Hundreds gathered in the South Bank area of Middlesbrough wearing black or orange – Mr Matusiak’s favourite colour. The coffin had “son” engraved on the top and was covered with orange and white flowers.

The funeral is for Jakub Matusiak, also known as Jacob, who was one of five young men killed when a Volkswagen Passat hit a marked police car while going the wrong way down a dual carriageway. Picture: Social Media

The coffin had “son” engraved on the top and was covered with orange and white flowers. Picture: Alamy

The road outside the church was also blocked by the council but there was no police presence outside the church. The funeral procession was led by two white horses, with a white Rolls Royce and Lamborghini following.

The funeral procession was led by two white horses, with a white Rolls Royce and Lamborghini following. Picture: Alamy

Earlier, Cleveland Police said potential traffic disruption and delays were expected from 3pm to 5pm, affecting South Bank, Normanby Road through Teesville, Ormesby and Marton, and Acklam Road. Superintendent John Wrintmore said there would “be a proportionate visible police presence in the affected areas to ensure public safety, in line with our plans for any significant gathering”.

St John's Church, Middlesbrough, where the funeral for Jacob Matusiak will take place. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Education Secretary was questioned on LBC why the schools will be closing early to allow the funerals when they remained open during events such as the death of the Queen in 2022. Lucy Powell said the situation was "incredibly exceptional" and said headteachers "have to put the safety of students and their homes at immediate risk". South Bank Primary School said it would be closing at 12pm on Friday "to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our pupils". In a letter to parents, Mark Robinson, principal of Outwood Academy in Normanby, also said his school would also close from midday after discussions between local headteachers and the council.

The cortege for Jacob Matusiak enroute to St John's Church, Middlesbrough. . Picture: Alamy