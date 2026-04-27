Funeral held for baby whose remains were found wrapped in a newspaper dated 1910
The unknown newborn boy’s skeleton was discovered by workmen in 2024.
A “small and respectful” funeral has been held for a baby whose remains lay undiscovered for more than 100 years.
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In 2024, the unknown newborn boy’s skeleton was discovered by workmen at a property in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, wrapped in a newspaper dated 1910.
Twine had been wrapped around the infant’s neck and a police investigation began.
A post-mortem revealed that the baby was male and carbon dating confirmed that he was born before 1955, but no cause of death could be established.
Durham Constabulary and Durham County Council worked together to arrange a funeral for the infant, known as Baby Auckland.
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It took place in Bishop Auckland’s Town Cemetery, with the police force describing it as a “small and respectful” funeral in which the baby’s remains were buried in a small white casket.
Celebrant Gemma Dobson delivered the service, and local firms assisted with the funeral and headstone.
Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, who delivered a tribute during the service, said: “This has been a deeply thought-provoking case.
“Coming together today has allowed us to properly acknowledge this little boy’s life and ensure he was laid to rest with the dignity and respect he deserved.
“We hope he may now rest in peace.”
Cllr Cathy Hunt, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people’s services, said: “Sadly, for reasons we will never know, this little boy was never given the dignified and appropriate burial he deserved, so it was important that he was laid to rest in a way that honoured a life that could have been.
“We’d like to thank everyone who attended today’s funeral and we hope Baby Auckland can now rest in peace.”
An inquest into his death is due to conclude on May 18.