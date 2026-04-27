A “small and respectful” funeral has been held for a baby whose remains lay undiscovered for more than 100 years.

In 2024, the unknown newborn boy’s skeleton was discovered by workmen at a property in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, wrapped in a newspaper dated 1910.

Twine had been wrapped around the infant’s neck and a police investigation began.

A post-mortem revealed that the baby was male and carbon dating confirmed that he was born before 1955, but no cause of death could be established.

Durham Constabulary and Durham County Council worked together to arrange a funeral for the infant, known as Baby Auckland.

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