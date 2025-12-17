Father-of-five Eli Schlanger, 41, was one of fifteen people killed by the gunmen

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of British-born rabbi Eli Schlanger. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A funeral has been held in Sydney for British-born rabbi Eli Schlanger, one of the victims of the Bondi terror attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The first funerals of the victims were taking place on Wednesday as Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said he expected the surviving suspect to be charged soon. Fifteen people were killed when, according to local police, father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram allegedly opened fire on more than 1,000 people attending a Jewish festival in the Archer Park area of the popular beach at 6.47pm local time on Sunday. Sajid Akram, 50, was shot by police and died at the scene, but 24-year-old Naveed woke from a coma on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to survive his injuries and face criminal charges, police said. Father-of-five Mr Schlanger, 41, grew up in Temple Fortune, north London, and his funeral service took place at Chabad of Bondi, where he was assistant rabbi. Read more: Naveed Akram, 24, charged with 59 offences including terrorism and murder over Bondi Beach attack Read more: Thousands gather in London in memory of those lost in Bondi Beach tragedy

Dr Jamal Rifi arrives at the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a victim in the Bondi Beach mass shooting. Picture: Getty

During a tearful address, his father-in-law, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman told the congregation it was “unthinkable we talk about you in the past tense”.He said rabbis would continue a tradition on Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah, of lighting candles on Bondi Beach. The funeral of Rabbi Yaakov Levitan was taking place later on Wednesday.Mr Albanese told the Mamamia podcast on Wednesday morning he expected Naveed Akram to be charged in the “coming hours”. New South Wales (NSW) state police commissioner Mal Lanyon said police were waiting for his medical condition “to be appropriate” before any charges were made. Mr Albanese told the podcast: “The evidence is that they were motivated by the sort of ideology of the Islamic State, that there were flags present in the back of their vehicle that they drove to Bondi in order to cause harm. “This is a perverse ideology, a terrorist ideology that does not respect human life, and that is antisemitic in character, but anti-humanity as well. “And tragically, we’ve seen that play out at that iconic Australian venue of Bondi Beach.”Speaking later, he said: “We will hold people to account for what has occurred.“We will give whatever powers are necessary to our police forces, to our security and intelligence agencies arising from this act of terror and act of antisemitism that we saw play out on Sunday night.

The coffin of rabbi Eli Schlanger. Picture: Getty

“We want to stamp out and eradicate antisemitism from our society. We want to also stamp out the evil ideology of what would appear to be, from the investigators, an ISIS inspired attack. That has no place, that sort of hatred.” One of the two police officers injured in the attack has been named as probationary constable Jack Hibbert, 22. In a statement, his family said he had been patrolling the Hanukkah celebration at Bondi when he was shot twice, once in his head and once in his shoulder, and had lost vision in one eye. “Jack is just 22 years old and has only been in the police force for four months,” the family statement said. “In the face of a violent and tragic incident, he responded with courage, instinct, and selflessness, continuing to protect and help others whilst injured, until he was physically no longer able to.

Relatives of rabbi Eli Schlanger mourned at his funeral. Picture: Getty