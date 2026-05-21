Funeral fundraiser launched for three sisters recovered off Brighton beach
A target of £18,000 has been set to give the siblings the "loving and dignified farewell they deserve"
A fundraiser has been launched to help pay for the funerals of three sisters who were recovered from the sea off Brighton beach last week.
Listen to this article
The bodies of Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31, were found in the water during the early hours of last Wednesday, 13 May.
Their devastated father Joseph released a statement on Tuesday in which he paid an emotional tribute to the "beloved" daughters.
In the wake of the news, a GoFundMe page has now been set up by their uncle in the hope of raising £18,000 to provide the "loving and dignified farewell they deserve".
Read more: Eleven NHS staff sacked for inappropriately accessing Nottingham stabbing victims' medical records
Read more: Putin ‘rubbing his hands’ as LBC uncovers failure to crack down on Russian shadow fleet
The organiser, Adesoji Adetoro, wrote: "This appeal is being made on behalf of my brother Joseph and the family following the devastating loss of his three beloved daughters — Jane, Christina and Rebecca — who tragically lost their lives in the sea at Brighton on 13th May 2026
"As a family, we are still struggling to come to terms with what has happened. The girls had so much life ahead of them, and their loss has left a pain and emptiness in our hearts that words cannot describe.
"No parent should ever have to bury their child, let alone all three.
"While trying to process this unimaginable tragedy, my brother is now also faced with the heartbreaking task of arranging three funerals. As a family, we simply want to give the girls the loving and dignified farewell they deserve."
As of Thursday afternoon the fundraiser had just short of £5,000 donated.
The post added: "We are humbly asking for any support you may be able to offer towards the funeral expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help ease the burden on the family during this incredibly difficult time.
"We would be deeply grateful if you could also share this appeal with others.
"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, support and compassion during the darkest time of our lives and keep us in your prayers."
Police have said they are still working to establish how the women came to be in the water but confirmed there was no evidence to suggest any third party involvement or any criminality.
A coastguard source said they may have succumbed to a big "drop off" into deeper water not far from the shore.
Specialist detectives are working to establish the circumstances of their deaths and police have been scouring CCTV and going door-to-door to try and work out the sisters’ final moments.
In a moving tribute released on Wednesday, the women's father Joseph said: "ith a heart full of sorrow and love, I pay tribute to my beloved daughters — Jane, Christina, and Becky — whose lives ended so tragically far too soon."
He continued: "No words can truly describe the pain of losing three daughters in the prime of their lives. Jane, Christina, and Becky were more than daughters to me; they were my joy, my strength, and the beautiful light that filled our family with happiness and love.
"Each of you was unique and precious in your own special way. Your smiles brightened dark days, your laughter brought comfort, and your presence made life more meaningful.
"Though your time on earth was short, the impact you made will remain in our hearts forever.
"Jane, your strength and loving spirit will never be forgotten. Christina, your kindness and beautiful heart touched so many lives. Becky, your warmth and joyful soul brought happiness wherever you went.
"You were deeply loved, and you will always be deeply missed."