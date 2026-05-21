A target of £18,000 has been set to give the siblings the "loving and dignified farewell they deserve"

Jane, Christina and Rebecca. Picture: Sussex Police

By Alex Storey

A fundraiser has been launched to help pay for the funerals of three sisters who were recovered from the sea off Brighton beach last week.

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The sisters were described as "unique and precious their own special way". Picture: GoFundMe

The organiser, Adesoji Adetoro, wrote: "This appeal is being made on behalf of my brother Joseph and the family following the devastating loss of his three beloved daughters — Jane, Christina and Rebecca — who tragically lost their lives in the sea at Brighton on 13th May 2026 "As a family, we are still struggling to come to terms with what has happened. The girls had so much life ahead of them, and their loss has left a pain and emptiness in our hearts that words cannot describe. "No parent should ever have to bury their child, let alone all three. "While trying to process this unimaginable tragedy, my brother is now also faced with the heartbreaking task of arranging three funerals. As a family, we simply want to give the girls the loving and dignified farewell they deserve." As of Thursday afternoon the fundraiser had just short of £5,000 donated. The post added: "We are humbly asking for any support you may be able to offer towards the funeral expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help ease the burden on the family during this incredibly difficult time.

Emergency services at the scene on Madeira Drive, Brighton where the bodies were recovered. Picture: Alamy

"We would be deeply grateful if you could also share this appeal with others. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, support and compassion during the darkest time of our lives and keep us in your prayers." Police have said they are still working to establish how the women came to be in the water but confirmed there was no evidence to suggest any third party involvement or any criminality. A coastguard source said they may have succumbed to a big "drop off" into deeper water not far from the shore. Specialist detectives are working to establish the circumstances of their deaths and police have been scouring CCTV and going door-to-door to try and work out the sisters’ final moments. In a moving tribute released on Wednesday, the women's father Joseph said: "ith a heart full of sorrow and love, I pay tribute to my beloved daughters — Jane, Christina, and Becky — whose lives ended so tragically far too soon."

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Getty